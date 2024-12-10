Storm alert Indian Ocean. Will Chido strike Madagascar?

Chido moving generally toward Madagascar, due Friday

The 3rd named tropical storm this season in the Southwest Indian Ocean Basin – called Chido – formed Tuesday, December 10. The storm has quickly intensified as of today into a severe tropical storm (wind speeds 88-117 kilometers per hour). It currently has sustained winds of 95 kilometers per hour (59 miles per hour) and is approximately 500 kilometers east-southeast of Agalega, Mauritius. This would also put Chido approximately 985 kilometers east of Sambava on the northeast coast of Madagascar.

According to Meteo-France, the weather agency that forecasts tropical cyclones for the Southwest Indian Ocean Basin, Chido maintains a general westerly track at about 11 mph (18 km/h), toward Madagascar, which is the world’s 4th largest island nation, off the southeastern coast of Africa.

Chido is expected to continue strengthening over the coming days. Warm ocean water and weakening upper levels winds will allow Chido to gain strength as it moves west. It is expected to reach tropical cyclone strength by Thursday, December 12, with estimated wind speeds up to 138 km per hour (86 miles per hour).

The 2025 EarthSky Lunar Calendar is now available! A unique and beautiful poster-sized calendar. Makes a great gift. Get yours today!

Landfall by Friday?

Chido is forecast to move very near the northern end of Madagascar by Friday, December 13, bringing strong wind and rain. But whether or not Chido makes direct landfall on Madagascar, or just moves close by, will depend on the strength of the storm. Since there is uncertainty in the models, the exact strength on approach to Madagascar is still being fine-tuned. Meanwhile, Meteo-France says low probability, gale force winds are possible Friday in Madagascar, with wave heights of 4 meters.

Models disagree on strength for Chido

Meteo-France defines the strength of tropical cyclones in the Southwest Indian Ocean using these classifications:

A moderate tropical storm has max wind speeds from 63-87 kilometers per hour (at this point, the storm is strong enough to get a name).

Severe tropical storm (wind speeds 88-117 kilometers per hour).

Tropical cyclone (118-165 kilometers per hour).

Intense tropical cyclone (166-212 kilometers per hour).

Very intense tropical cyclone (wind speeds greater than 212 kilometers per hour).

It’s important to note – that while Meteo-France is forecasting Chido to become a tropical cyclone – another forecasting agency keeps Chido slightly weaker. The Joint Typhoon Warning Center (JTWC) is showing maximum sustained winds at 111 kilometers per hour. JTWC’s reasoning is based on a discrepancy between forecast model solutions and the strength of wind shear. Wind shear relates to strong upper-level winds that change speed and/or direction with height. These winds actively work against developing tropical cyclones.

Tropical cyclones need to be “stacked” vertically, and wind shear can tear them apart as they’re developing. Or wind shear can weaken stronger tropical cyclones. The JTWC’s forecast calls for wind shear to keep Chido slightly weaker, while Meteo-France acknowledges the possibility of higher wind shear, which might keep Chido even weaker than that.

Southern Hemisphere summer hasn’t peaked yet

While Chido is this season’s 3rd named storm, it is in fact the 4th tropical system of the Southern Hemisphere’s 2024-25 tropical storm season. In August, a tropical depression formed, but never became strong enough to get a name. The first named storm of the season wouldn’t come until more than a month later, September 29, when Moderate Tropical Storm Ancha developed. Ancha would stay in the open ocean, not impacting land. Its strongest winds reached 83 kilometers per hour October 2.

The 2nd named storm, Intense Tropical Cyclone Bheki, formed November 8. At its strongest point on November 17, Bheki had maximum sustained winds of 194 kilometers per hour. It dissipated on November 25.

The first three storms of the Southwest Indian Ocean cyclone season (the unnamed tropical depression, Ancha and Bheki), developed before the official start of the season. The season runs from November 15 to April 30 with 80% of storms developing from December through March. Ocean water in the Southwest Indian Ocean tends to be warmest during the first few months of the year, which leads to the potential for more tropical cyclone development as tropical cyclones get their strength from warm ocean water.

Note that the cyclone season for the Southwest Indian Ocean is just beginning. The warmest part of the summer in the Southern Hemisphere has yet to occur. But once it does, it’ll normally take a few weeks to a month for the ocean water to be at its warmest. Warm ocean water is fuel for tropical cyclones.

There are 23 names left to go on the list for cyclone season in the Southwest Indian Ocean. With Ancha, Bheki and Chido already crossed off less than a month into the season, we may be monitoring this area for a while.

Bottom line: Chido – now a severe tropical storm and still intensifying – is forecast to move near northern Madagascar, off southeast Africa, by Friday, December 13, bringing strong wind and rain.

Via:

Meteo-France

WMO Severe Weather Information Center

WMO Classification of Tropical Cyclones

Joint Typhoon Warming Center