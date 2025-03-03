Earth

Beavers know better. They saved the Czech government $1 million!

Posted by
Cristina Ortiz
and
March 3, 2025


Watch this video of how beavers saved the Czech government 1 million dollars.

Beavers saved the Czech government $1 million!

In 2018, the Czech government proposed a project to create a dam on a river southwest of Prague. The intention was to revive the local ecosystem and protect the species that inhabit the river. However, bureaucracy paralyzed the project, and a colony of beavers, who do not care about paperwork, got to work.

In this way, a group of eight beavers built the dam their own way. That is, they simply used stones, wood and mud. What began as a small pond became a wetland that continues to grow thanks to the work of these rodents. Apart from being hardworking, they are also smart, as they chose the best possible location for their architectural masterpiece.

A small rodent with webbed back paws, with its wide flat tail sticking out in front of it.
The Czech government planned the construction of a dam southwest of Prague. But due to bureaucracy, the next phase never started. After 7 years of waiting, a colony of beavers got to work and built a natural dam in the right placement. Image via Steve/ Wikipedia (CC BY-SA 2.0).

The 2025 EarthSky lunar calendar makes a great gift. Get yours today!

What happened to the dam?

The story begins in 1925, in the Brdy region, about 40 miles (64 km) southwest of Prague. The Czech government gave this region to the military as a training area, and the military built a drainage system on the Klabava river. Eventually, the Czech government wanted to demolish it and replace it with a new dam to revive the ecosystem.

However, due to negotiations on the ground, permission difficulties and governmental red tape, the plan remained nothing more than that. The status of the project was idle for seven years. And then, after all the waiting, the paralyzed project was suddenly complete, and for free!

Because there were no labor or material costs, the beavers have saved the Czech government $1.2 million USD. The head of the Protected Landscape Area (PLA) in Brdy, Bohumil Fišer, stated:

The Military Forest Administration and the Vltava River Basin Authority were negotiating the project and addressing land ownership issues. The beavers got ahead of them, saving us 30 million Czech korunas. They built the dams without any project documentation and at no cost. We can already see a small pond and the surrounding wetland forming.

Beavers: A beaver swimming with a branch, chewed at one end, in its mouth.
These rodents used nothing but stones, wood and mud to build the dam, saving the Czech government $1.2 million USD. Image via Ralf Schick/ Pixabay.

Beavers are masters of engineering

These animals may not have a master’s degree in engineering or architecture, but they don’t need to. That’s because beavers are born knowing how to build a dam. Many people consider these rodents hardworking animals and masters of engineering. In fact, this eight-member colony built a natural dam in the perfect spot. And they’re still working to create more wetlands.

According to Jaroslav Obermajer, head of the Central Bohemia office of the Czech Nature and Landscape Protection Agency:

Beavers always know best. The locations where dams are built are always perfectly chosen; even better than what we designed on paper.

Scenic view with mountains in the background and a stream with a pile of branches across it holding back water.
Here’s Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming, where many beavers live. See that pile of branches? That’s a natural beaver dam construction. Image via Pixabay.

Why do beavers build natural dams?

Beavers act on instinct. Dam-building gives them a home with underwater entrances only, where they can be safe from land predators, such as wolves or bears. They both live and store food inside the dams.

Some people consider these animals a nuisance, as they gnaw on trees and plants for wood and can change the environment quickly. However, they are also capable of returning fresh water to areas that would otherwise have been deserted. They expand wetland ecosystems to the benefit of other creatures. Crayfish, frogs and many other species thrive in these wetlands.

These ecosystem engineers keep water in pools with three simple materials: wood, mud and stones. They place stones at the base of the dams and then add tree trunks and branches. The mud acts as cement and settles the construction.

A large mound of sticks in the middle of a stream.
This is a beaver lodge in Canada. The entry is underwater. Beavers are safe from land predators here. Image via Bridesmill/ Wikipedia (CC BY-SA 3.0).

What benefits do these natural dams produce?

These natural dams are so well built they can last for many years, allowing the surrounding ecosystem to flourish. Here are a few ways they benefit the environment.

Carbon capture. Beaver dams encourage plant growth and peat formation, which traps carbon, preventing it from being released into the air. This helps mitigate against climate change.

Water purification. Beaver dams can filter water almost twice as efficiently as human-built treatment plants.

Flood prevention. Beaver dams help to control runoff from heavy rain, thus reducing the risk of flash flooding.

Drought mitigation. These dams retain water in the soil, keeping the area moist. In addition, this can help protect areas against wildfire.

Beavers in the world

As you might expect, a moist area is less likely to burn. So, beaver dams can also help limit forest fires. For example, in 2018, a fire devastated a large swath of Idaho. However, the valleys the beavers inhabited remained lush, moist and green.

Scientists have also discovered that beaver ponds can reduce the effect of heavy metals at a rate two to four times greater than a riffle reach (a fast-flowing section of stream with a rocky bed).

California recognized the environmental benefits of beavers and launched a beaver-based restoration program in 2023. The Europeans did the same with the Eurasian beaver. Hunting nearly drove this species to extinction. But thanks to recent conservation efforts, beavers have been successfully reintroduced to several areas, including the Czech Republic.

Gerhard Schwab, beaver manager for the southern part of Bavaria for the Federal Nature Conservation Association, returned delighted from a field study of beaver habitats and enthusiastically announced the discovery of a valley in Belgium filled with newly formed ponds and streams. This is a clear example of the beaver’s ability to transform its environment. It seems that we still have a lot to learn from these natural engineers!

A beaver with webbed feet and a flat tail coming out of the water.
Beavers are masters of engineering. The natural dams they build can last for many years. In addition, there are many ways they benefit the environment. Image via Minette Layne/ Wikipedia (CC BY-SA 2.0).

Bottom line: Some people consider beavers a nuisance because they can take down trees and change the water flow of rivers and streams. But many others have recognized all the good they can do. Ask the government of the Czech Republic!

Read more: Can beavers revitalize California’s mountains and meadows?

Read more: Parachuting beavers created a fire-resistant wetland

Posted 
March 3, 2025
 in 
Earth

Cristina Ortiz

View Articles
About the Author:
Cristina Ortiz - based in Granada, Spain - is EarthSky's defender of animals with her "lifeform" videos at EarthSky YouTube. Discover the most fascinating facts about all the beings with whom we share Earth. Are you ready for the adventure? Cristina has been an EarthSky.org editor since 2021. She has a master’s degree in translation and interpreting, specializing in science and technology. "Since I was a kid," she says, "I could feel that passion for science and communication."

Like what you read?
Subscribe and receive daily news delivered to your inbox.

Your email address will only be used for EarthSky content. Privacy Policy
Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.

More from 

Cristina Ortiz

View All
Secretary birds are expert snake killers
February 26, 2025
New fish species named for Princess Mononoke
February 17, 2025
Snow Moon images from around the globe here!
February 13, 2025
Juvenile sea turtles might be active swimmers
February 13, 2025