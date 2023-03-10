EarthHuman World

Atmospheric river slams California. More expected

Dave Adalian
Editors of EarthSky
March 10, 2023
satellite view clouds over pacific ocean and north america atmospheric river
An atmospheric river is taking aim directly at California this weekend. This satellite image is from Friday, March 10, 2023. The system is expected to bring dangerous amounts of rain to California through the weekend. Plus, a 2nd atmospheric river is forecast to strike the state beginning Monday. Image via CIRA CSU.

An atmospheric river slammed California and the West Coast today, (March 10, 2023), with nearly the entire state experiencing “a dangerous rainfall event.” Already inundated from weeks of rainfall and snowfall, California is now undergoing flooding, as rivers overflow their banks and pour into low-lying areas. Forecast updates and damage reports from all corners of the state are filling up social media.

Here’s what we’re seeing from the atmospheric river

Foothills of Central Sierra Nevada hit hard

In Sequoia National Park

Rain-soaked coastal regions inundated

In Santa Cruz County, San Lorenzo River topped its banks

Urban areas and highways also impacted by atmospheric river

At this writing (21 UTC on March 10), Highway 101 – one of the state’s major north-south freeways – is closed near Gilroy south of the Bay Area. Other major arteries across the state are also inundated.

Bottom line: An atmospheric river slammed California on Friday, March 10, 2023, bringing dangerous rainfall amounts and flooding. Look here for social media posts documenting the event.

Dave Adalian

Editors of EarthSky

