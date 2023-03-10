Atmospheric river slams California. More expected

An atmospheric river slammed California and the West Coast today, (March 10, 2023), with nearly the entire state experiencing “a dangerous rainfall event.” Already inundated from weeks of rainfall and snowfall, California is now undergoing flooding, as rivers overflow their banks and pour into low-lying areas. Forecast updates and damage reports from all corners of the state are filling up social media.

Here’s what we’re seeing from the atmospheric river

The atmospheric river has arrived in the West. The system brings dangerous, flooding rain and heavy snow. pic.twitter.com/pLfHozHzRc — CIRA (@CIRA_CSU) March 10, 2023

Foothills of Central Sierra Nevada hit hard

Impacts of the latest atmospheric river in Kernville, CA pic.twitter.com/G1XB1mGvUA — Brittney Beck (@brittney_beck) March 10, 2023

VIDEO: Catastrophic flash flooding in Springville, California. A PDS (particularly dangerous situation) FLASH FLOOD EMERGENCY ? is in effect for the region. More rain on the way. #cawx @JimCantore @weatherchannel @WeatherNation @foxweather VIDEO NOT MINE credit Brian Duke on FB pic.twitter.com/FEoG9otRgW — Michael Gibson (@Geekflanka) March 10, 2023

In Sequoia National Park

Video from this morning in the town of Three Rivers, several miles outside of Sequoia National Park. Reminder that Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks are closed to visitation. Roads nearby are hazardous and in places impassable. Please do not travel to the affected area! pic.twitter.com/zAszKozdhj — Sequoia & Kings Cyn (@SequoiaKingsNPS) March 10, 2023

Rain-soaked coastal regions inundated

This isn’t good. Part of the community of Soquel in Santa Cruz County is cut off because Bates Creek washed out North Main Street in the storm #flooding pic.twitter.com/zSUbPEUkXx — Kurtis Alexander (@kurtisalexander) March 10, 2023

In Santa Cruz County, San Lorenzo River topped its banks

The San Lorenzo River looked pretty wild this morning, just after its peak at 6 a.m. in Felton (20.35 feet) pic.twitter.com/WnLfX1GlJ8 — Kurtis Alexander (@kurtisalexander) March 10, 2023

Urban areas and highways also impacted by atmospheric river

At this writing (21 UTC on March 10), Highway 101 – one of the state’s major north-south freeways – is closed near Gilroy south of the Bay Area. Other major arteries across the state are also inundated.

A closer look at 101 in Gilroy. Southbound lanes are closed.

NB lanes closest in the video, SB on other side. (Vid from 10:15, right before it was closed.)

The latest info: https://t.co/T0cs8aAhi7 pic.twitter.com/6qUlCX9KTs — Ian Cull (@NBCian) March 10, 2023

Castro Valley Rd closed near Gavilan College in Gilroy. (Video from 9:45 am.) #CAwx #CAflooding pic.twitter.com/2oSIn6ssdX — Ian Cull (@NBCian) March 10, 2023

Heavy rain flooded Highway 12 and other streets in Santa Rosa, California. South of Santa Rosa in the Bay Area, flooding and mudslides washed out roads. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/mskfbwwQjI — AccuWeather (@accuweather) March 10, 2023

Bottom line: An atmospheric river slammed California on Friday, March 10, 2023, bringing dangerous rainfall amounts and flooding. Look here for social media posts documenting the event.

