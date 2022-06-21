Brightest Stars

Kochab and Pherkad: The Guardians of the Pole

Posted by
Larry Sessions
and
Don Machholz
and
June 21, 2022
Sky chart linking the Big Dipper to the Little Dipper with an arrow, with Kochab and Pherkad labeled.
Use the two outer stars in the bowl of the Big Dipper to find Polaris, which marks the end of the handle of the Little Dipper. Kochab and Pherkad are in the bowl of the Little Dipper.

Kochab and Pherkad are part of the famous Little Dipper asterism in the constellation Ursa Minor the Lesser Bear. They mark the outer part of the cup of the Little Dipper, the part farthest from Polaris, the North Star. Kochab has the designation Beta Ursa Minoris, and Pherkad is Gamma Ursa Minoris. Their proximity to the famous Polaris might cause you to overlook them, but Kochab and Pherkad have their own claims to fame.

Big bloated yellow ball with small dark circle on top.
Artist’s concept of Kochab if we could see it from an orbiting planet. In 2014, astronomers confirmed at least one planet orbiting Kochab. Image via ESky.

How to see Kochab and Pherkad

Because they are so close to Polaris and the north celestial pole, you can see Kochab and Pherkad every night of the year from the heavily populated areas of the Northern Hemisphere, and at some times from as far south as Brazil, much of Africa and far northern Australia.

For northern observers, you can see these stars at any hour of the night, any night of the year, but it’s best when they’re high overhead on midsummer evenings.

Finding this pair is easy, if you look first for the Big Dipper and then Polaris. Use the two outer stars in the bowl of the Big Dipper to find Polaris, which marks the end of the handle of the Little Dipper. Kochab and Pherkad are in the bowl of the Little Dipper. Along with Polaris, Kochab and Pherkad are the only stars of Ursa Minor bright enough to be easily visible from most urban locations.

White star chart of Ursa Minor with black dots.
Interestingly, these two stars were used by some as a timepiece, circling steadily as they do around Polaris like the hands of a celestial clock. Make your own star clock. Image via IAU/ Sky and Telescope/ Wikimedia Commons.

Amateur astronomers aligning their telescopes use Kochab to help aim their telescopes to the true north. They start by finding Polaris, but Polaris is about 0.7 degrees off of true north. So, from Polaris, they aim 0.7 degrees in the direction of Kochab to center on true north.

Science of Kochab and Pherkad

Although they appear close together in our sky, Kochab and Pherkad are not related in any way, in space. Kochab lies about 130 light-years distant, while Pherkad is nearly four times farther at about 480 light-years.

Both are giant stars, larger and brighter than our sun.

Although not as hot as the sun, Kochab is roughly 40 times larger in diameter, and 390 times more energetic. In fact, if placed where our sun is now, Kochab would extend nearly to the planet Mercury. David Darling says that Kochab has exhausted its core supply of hydrogen and is an evolving orange giant star probably at the stage of helium-burning.

Pherkad is not as large (a mere 15 times larger than our sun), but because it is much more massive and hotter than our star, it pumps out energy at 1,100 times the rate. Actually, we should refer to it as Pherkad A to distinguish it from a nearby faint star, Pherkad B (the star known as 11 Ursae Minoris). These two are not related gravitationally, either, by the way. Pherkad B is barely visible to the unaided eye under very good dark sky conditions. It is six times fainter than Pherkad at magnitude 5.0 and sits 17 arcminutes, about a quarter of a degree, to the west of its brighter neighbor.

Visually, Kochab is magnitude 2.08. So most of the time it is fainter than Polaris, which varies between magnitude 1.86 and 2.13. But sometimes, when Polaris dims, Kochab becomes the brightest star in Ursa Minor. Pherkad is more than twice as dim as Kochab at magnitude 3.00. Both are easily visible from dark locations with low light pollution.

Constellation drawing of a bear with a long tail.
Ursa Minor the Little Bear. This constellation contains the Little Dipper asterism, of which Kochab and Pherkad are a part. Image via ianridpath.com.

Guardians of the Pole

Continually circling around Polaris, near the north celestial pole, Kochab and Pherkad are often called Guardians of the Pole.

Star map showing a circle around the north celestial pole.
The 26,000-year precession cycle causes the north celestial pole to move counterclockwise relative to the background stars. Whichever star is closest to the north celestial pole, at any given time, gets the name of the North Star. Image via Wikimedia Commons.

The name Kochab comes from an Arabic title that apparently refers to its nearness to the north celestial pole, and, in fact, about 3,000 years ago it was closer to the pole than Polaris. Kochab was known as the pole star and sometimes called Polaris between 1700 BCE and 300 CE. The closest the north celestial pole came to Kochab was 7 degrees.

At times, Kochab and Pherkad were seen as two calves because they keep as close to the pole as calves to their mother. The name Pherkad appears to be derived from an Arabic term for calf.

Kochab’s position is: RA: 14h 50m 42.3s, dec: +74° 09′ 20″

Pherkad’s position is: RA: 15h 20m 43.7s, dec: +71° 50′ 02″

Bottom Line: The Guardians of the Pole, Kochab, and Pherkad, bright stars in the Little Dipper, are easy to find. These two massive stars are always above the northern horizon as seen from most of the Northern Hemisphere.

Posted 
June 21, 2022
 in 
Brightest Stars

Larry Sessions

View Articles
About the Author:
Larry Sessions has written many favorite posts in EarthSky's Tonight area. He's a former planetarium director in Little Rock, Fort Worth and Denver and an adjunct faculty member at Metropolitan State University of Denver. He's a longtime member of NASA's Solar System Ambassadors program. His articles have appeared in numerous publications including Space.com, Sky & Telescope, Astronomy and Rolling Stone. His small book on world star lore, Constellations, was published by Running Press.

Don Machholz

View Articles
About the Author:
Don became interested in astronomy at age 8. He received first telescope on Oct. 7, 1965, a 2-inch (5cm) refractor. Later he received a 6-inch (15 cm) Criterion Dynascope and found all the Messier Objects in one year (1969-70). He decided to attempt a comet hunting program, which he began on Jan. 1, 1975, and found his first comet on Sept. 12, 1978, after 1700 hours of searching. His second find took an additional 1742 hours. He has now spent 8900 hours comet hunting during which he has discovered a total of 12 comets which bear his name. Don is the number one living visual comet discoverer. In 1978, Don was one of the independent inventors of the Messier Marathon, an attempt to find and view all 110 galaxies, clusters, and nebulae in one night. In the last 40 years he has completed over 50 Messier Marathons and has written two books on the subject. From 1978 through 2000, Don wrote a monthly column called "Comet Comments" for astronomy club newsletters and interested individuals worldwide. Between 1988 and 2000, Don was the Comets Recorder for the Association of Lunar and Planetary Observers. Don continues his visual comet hunting and Messier Marathons from Arizona, where he lives with his wife Michele. Don has a weekly podcast: “Looking Up With Don”, found on most podcast platforms. His website is donmachholz.com

Like what you read?
Subscribe and receive daily news delivered to your inbox.

Your email address will only be used for EarthSky content. Privacy Policy
Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.

More from 

Larry Sessions

View All
The moon: 5 myths about our natural satellite
May 12, 2022
Meet Regulus, the Lion’s Heart
May 6, 2022
Coma Berenices: How Leo the Lion lost his tail
April 29, 2022
Moon and Gemini stars on April 8 and 9
April 8, 2022