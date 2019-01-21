menu
See it! Last night’s lunar eclipse

By in Astronomy Essentials | Today's Image | January 21, 2019

It was the last total eclipse of the moon until May, 2021. The EarthSky community captured it. A selection of images here. See more at EarthSky Community Photos!

Bright orange eclipsed moon, on black background, with scattered stars.

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Karl Diefenderfer in Quakertown, Pennsylvania caught the eclipse at 12:22 a.m. on January 21, 2019. He wrote: “It’s an extra special treat of a lunar eclipse to be able to capture stars around a full moon. It was so worth braving subzero windchills.”

Nine photos of the lunar eclipse in a single image, showing stages of the eclipse.

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Patrick Prokop in Savannah, Georgia wrote: “A composite of photos that I took of the January 20, 2019, lunar eclipse from my backyard garden.”

Twilight and haze over this mountain monastery, with the eclipsed moon in the background.

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | The total lunar eclipse of January 21, 2019 – 6:30 a.m. – over Meteora monasteries in Greece from Aimilianos Gkekas.

Lunar craters and

View larger at EarthSky Community Photos. | Lunar eclipse from Weatherly, Pennsylvania on January 21, 2019 at 12:05 a.m. from Tom Wildoner. Sky-Watcher Esprit 120mm ED, Canon 6D, single 10 second exposure, unguided

Visit EarthSky Community Photos to see more from our wonderful community

Bottom line: Photos of the January 20-21, 2019 total eclipse of the moon.

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and founded EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

