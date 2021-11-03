Comet Leonard still might become 2021’s brightest

Comet Leonard is brightening

Exciting news! A much-anticipated comet is brightening and still might become 2021’s brightest comet. Astronomer Greg Leonard discovered the comet that now bears his name – C/2021 A1 (Leonard) – on January 3, 2021, at the Mount Lemmon Observatory in Arizona. Astronomers reported then that discovery images showed a tail for the comet, suggesting we might see a nice tail as Comet Leonard draws closer to the Earth and sun. The comet is now between the orbits of Mars and Earth, heading inward. Comets are typically brightest around the time they’re closest to the sun. And Comet Leonard will reach perihelion, its closest point to the sun, around January 3, 2022.

And what about the comet’s closest approach to Earth? NASA/JPL estimates that Comet Leonard’s closest approach to Earth will be on December 12, 2021, at around 13:54 UTC. It’ll pass Earth at the extremely safe distance of 21,687,279 miles (34,902,292 km).

Its orbit also suggests that the comet will then pass relatively close (about 2,632,000 miles) to planet Venus on December 18, 2021.

Estimates indicate it might reach a visual magnitude between 5 and 2.6 (the lower the brighter), and although at its brightest the comet will be close to the horizon, we still might get very good views using binoculars during the days before closest approach to Earth, in early December 2021. Visibility to the eye alone may still be a possibility.

Nature provides us with sky events seen once in a lifetime. Comet Leonard might be one of these, as preliminary observations suggest this comet completes an orbit around the sun in about 80,000 years.

In other words, after this current close sweep past our sun, we will not see Comet Leonard again.

EarthSky’s 2022 lunar calendars are available now! We’re guaranteed to sell out, so get one of these beautiful calendars while you can. Your support helps EarthSky keep going!

Will you see this comet?

This comet is initially visible from the Northern Hemisphere. But it will become visible from the Southern Hemisphere in December 2021 and January 2022.

Will Comet Leonard be visible to the unaided eye? It’s possible. This might be this year’s brightest comet and will provide a nice spectacle to observers using long exposure cameras, or even binoculars and the smallest telescopes.

An amazing feature of this celestial visitor is that it’s an ultrafast comet. It’s traveling at 158,084 miles per hour (254,412 km/h or 70.67 km per second) relative to Earth.

Despite its incredible speed through the vast space of our solar system, don’t expect to see this comet swoosh across the sky. Like planets, comets do move in front of the star background, but only very slowly due to the large distances involved. Observers using telescopes will have to take a close look at the comet’s position relative to background stars. Then compare the view five or 10 minutes later to detect its motion, because its great distance will cause it to appear as a very slow moving object.

Here are a few charts …

Comet Leonard before sunrise

Comet Leonard after sunset

Around December 14-16, 2021, Comet C/2021 A1 (Leonard) will become visible just after sunset, very low in the southwest horizon, as seen from the U.S.

Bottom line: Comet C/2021 A1 (Leonard) – discovered on January 3, 2021 – is heading inward toward its January 3, 2022, perihelion. It might become the brightest comet of 2021! Bookmark this post. We’ll be updating it.