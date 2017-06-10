Jupiter ends retrograde on June 10

Tonight – June 10, 2017 – the planet Jupiter pauses in front of the stars before resuming its usual eastward course along the zodiac. In other words, Jupiter is stationary on June 10. It ends its retrograde (westward) motion in front of the stars of the constellation Virgo the Maiden.

This retrograde, or westward, motion for Jupiter began on February 6, 2017.

What does it mean? Only that Earth passed between Jupiter and the sun earlier this year, on April 7. That event – called an opposition of Jupiter by astronomers – marked the middle of the best time of year to see Jupiter, since the planet was closest to us and brightest in our sky around the time of its April 7 opposition.

The end of retrograde motion means the best months for seeing Jupiter are over.

And yet you might not believe it if you gaze at Jupiter tonight. Jupiter is still incredibly bright, brighter than any star in the evening sky.

Are you in the Northern Hemisphere? Then look for this brilliant beauty of a planet high in south to southwest sky as soon as darkness falls. As seen from mid-latitudes in the Southern Hemisphere, Jupiter appears high overhead or high in the northern sky as evening falls.

Far brighter than any star, this blazing world is even visible from a light-polluted city. You might even see the bright star Spica to the east of Jupiter.

EarthSky astronomy kits are perfect for beginners. Order today from the EarthSky store

Jupiter is the fifth planet outward from the sun, while Earth is the third planet outward. In the language of astronomers, Jupiter is a superior planet. In their outward order from the sun, the superior (exterior) planets are Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune.

Like all the planets, Jupiter always goes eastward in its orbit, or counterclockwise as viewed from north of the solar system.

However, as seen from Earth, all superior planets spend a portion of each year moving westward in front of backdrop stars. The illustration above explains why.

When the Earth in its smaller and swifter orbit swings by any superior planet, that planet appears to be going backward in its orbit (relative to the backdrop stars of the zodiac) for several months. It’s comparable to passing a car on the highway, with that car appearing to be going backward relative to distant background. Of course, you know that car isn’t really going in reverse. Neither is Jupiter, during its time of retrograde motion.

Starting on June 10, Jupiter will be moving eastward along the ecliptic again – going toward Spica, the brightest star in the constellation Virgo. You probably won’t discern much – if any – movement of Jupiter in front of the stellar background for the next week or two. But keep watching as Jupiter moves toward Spica, to pass 3o north of this star on September 5, 2017.

Bottom line: Jupiter ends retrograde motion on June 10, 2017. This means the best time in 2016 to see Jupiter is now past … but you won’t believe it if you gaze at the planet tonight!

Donate: Your support means the world to us