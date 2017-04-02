menu
Moon in Winter Circle on April 2

By in Tonight | April 2, 2017

Tonight – April 2, 2017 – look for the moon and Winter Circle (or Winter Hexagon) stars. It’s difficult to convey the humongous size of the Circle, a great lasso of brilliant stars that fills our western sky at dusk and nightfall. It can be seen from around the world, although its orientation with respect to the horizon will be different, depending on where you are.

No matter what part of Earth you’re standing on, though, look for a circular (or hexagonal) pattern of bright stars around the April 2 moon. Just be sure to look at nightfall, because the Winter Circle stars will sink below the horizon by early evening.

And, if you’re in the Southern Hemisphere, notice the sky’s brightest star – Sirius – will appear at the top of the Circle and the star Capella at the bottom (if you can see Capella at all; it’s far to the north on the sky’s dome).

The Winter Circle in April is found over the western horizon as soon as darkness falls. The green line depicts the ecliptic – the sun’s apparent yearly path in front of the constellations of the Zodiac. Aldebaran is the brightest star in the zodiacal constellation Taurus the Bull, while Pollux and Castor are the two brightest stars in the constellation Gemini the Twins

Even after the moon moves away, you can find the Winter Circle in April over your western horizon as soon as darkness falls. The green line depicts the ecliptic – or path of the sun, moon and planets on our sky’s dome. See the 3 stars of Orion’s Belt? It can help you locate the rest of the Circle.

The orientation of stars with respect to the horizon – and their height above the horizon – is different as seen from different parts of the globe. Here’s a gorgeous shot from March 30, 2017 of Orion and Canis Major – containing the sky’s brightest star Sirius – as captured from the Philippines on March 30, 2017. Photo by Gabriel Obusan.

The Winter Circle stars are bright, but the brightest starlike object in the sky on these April 2017 evenings is the planet Jupiter. At nightfall on April 2, the moon and Winter Circle are in the west, while Jupiter shines in the opposite direction – east – and quite close the horizon after sunset. Earth is about to go between Jupiter and the sun, and so the planet is nearly at its brightest for this year. Jupiter’s yearly opposition will come on April 7.

In any year, you can follow an imaginary arc in the handle of the Big Dipper to the bright stars Arcturus and Spica. This year, 2017, is extra special because the dazzling planet Jupiter beams close to Spica all year long.

Here’s another way to find Jupiter, via the very noticeable, small, square-ish constellation Corvus the Crow.

Bottom line: Use the moon on April 2, 2017, to find the bright stars of the Winter Circle!

