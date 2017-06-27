menu
close
subscribe

Enjoying EarthSky? Subscribe.

253,298 subscribers and counting ...

Latest sunsets follow summer solstice

By in Tonight | June 27, 2017

For people living around 40o north latitude, the latest sunsets of the year happen in late June. And in the Southern Hemisphere, at 40o south latitude, it’s the year’s latest sunrises that happen around this time of year. That’s in spite of the fact that the Northern Hemisphere’s longest (or Southern Hemisphere’s shortest) day of the year fell about a week ago, on the June solstice.

The year’s latest sunset always comes after the summer solstice, even though the exact date of the latest sunset depends on your latitude. Farther north – at Seattle – the latest sunset happens a few days before June 27. Farther south at Mexico City, the latest sunset won’t happen until early July.

Want to know your date of earliest sunset? Try this custom sunrise/sunset calendar.

June 2017 sunset – Pere Marquette Beach in Muskegon, Michigan – via Jerry James Photography. Thank you, Jerry!

The latest sunsets come after the summer solstice because the day is more than 24 hours long at this time of the year.

In June and July, the day (as measured by successive returns of the midday sun) is nearly 1/4 minute longer than 24 hours. Hence, the midday sun (solar noon) comes later by the clock in late June than it does on the June solstice. Therefore, the sunrise and sunset times also come later by the clock, as the table below helps to explain.

For Denver, Colorado

Date Sunrise Midday (Solar Noon) Sunset Daylight Hours
June 21 5:32 a.m. 1:01 p.m. 8:31 p.m. 14h 59m 13s
June 27 5:34 a.m. 1:03 p.m. 8:32 p.m. 14h 57m 56s

Source: timeanddate.com

If the Earth’s axis stood upright as our world circled the sun, and if, in addition, the Earth stayed the same distance from the sun all year long, then clock time and sun time would always agree. However, the Earth’s axis is titled 23.45o out of vertical, and our distance from the sun varies by about 5 million kilometers (3 million miles) throughout the year. At and around the equinoxes, solar days are shorter than 24 hours, yet at the solstices, solar days are longer than 24 hours.

The latest sunset always comes on or near June 27 at mid-northern latitudes every year.

Also on June 27, 2017, look for the moon very close to the star Regulus. From northwest South America, the moon occults Regulus at nightfall June 27. Read more.

Bottom line: Why don’t the latest sunsets come on the longest day (the solstice)? In a nutshell, it’s a discrepancy between the sun and the clock. Thus, for mid-northern latitudes, the latest sunsets always come in late June.

Enjoying EarthSky so far? Sign up for our free daily newsletter

Donate: Your support means the world to us

Bruce McClure

Bruce McClure

Bruce McClure has served as lead writer for EarthSky's popular Tonight pages since 2004. He's a sundial aficionado, whose love for the heavens has taken him to Lake Titicaca in Bolivia and sailing in the North Atlantic, where he earned his celestial navigation certificate through the School of Ocean Sailing and Navigation. He also writes and hosts public astronomy programs and planetarium programs in and around his home in upstate New York.

MORE ARTICLES

Latest sunsets follow summer solstice

5 hours ago

Moon in front of Cancer on June 26

1 day ago