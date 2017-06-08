Your favorite ocean photos

World Oceans Day 2017 – a global day of ocean celebration – is today (June 8). It was first organized by the World Ocean Project in 2002 as a time to celebrate the oceans and take steps to protect ocean health. You can find out more here.
Enjoying EarthSky? Sign up for our free daily newsletter today!
Bottom line: Ocean photos from EarthSky friends across the globe in celebration of World Oceans Day 2017.
Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.