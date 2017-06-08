menu
Your favorite ocean photos

By in Today's Image | June 8, 2017

We asked, and you answered with some of the most awesome ocean photos yet! Thanks for all in the EarthSky community who contributed.

Overlooking the Atlantic Ocean, from the Georgia coast, by Greg Hogan.

World Oceans Day 2017 – a global day of ocean celebration – is today (June 8). It was first organized by the World Ocean Project in 2002 as a time to celebrate the oceans and take steps to protect ocean health. You can find out more here.

West Bay, Dorset at sunset. Image via Roger Morgan.

“Into the Bay of Bengal” by Karthik Easvur.

Leo Carrillo State Beach Malibu California. Photo via Kristal Alaimo-Moritz Klear.

Twilight at Waimanalo Beach, Oahu Hawaii on June 4, 2017 via Chantel Dunlap.

Summer showers near Galveston, Texas by Brett Stone.

San Francisco Bay by Matt Snow.

From Reykjanes Peninsula in Iceland, by Vladimir Zlvkovic.

York Beach, Maine by Kevin Pratt.

From the Great Ocean Road in Australia by Malck Coolen Photography.

“Seawater inlet of Indian Ocean where two seas of different texture meet!” by Sima Sweet.

Atlantic Ocean, off the coast of Cape Breton Island Canada, by Tynski Photographic.

Glenn Miles Photography took this photo from the north coast of Northern Ireland. Thank you, Glenn.

Maine coast at sunrise by John Gravell.

Sunset in Truro, Massachusetts, looking toward Provincetown, by John Gravell.

“Loggerhead sea turtle tracks at sunrise on Florida’s beautiful east coast.” Photo: Rachel Smith. Thanks Rachel!

Bottom line: Ocean photos from EarthSky friends across the globe in celebration of World Oceans Day 2017.

We're Social all the time