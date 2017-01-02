See it! Last night’s moon and Venus

As seen from the Northern Hemisphere, the moon, Venus and Mars arced up and to the left of the sunset Sunday evening. Photo by Gowrishankar Lakshminarayanan Parsippany, New Jersey. Thank you, Gowri!
As seen from the Southern Hemisphere, they arced up and to the right of the sunset. Photo by Michael Coonan in Wodonga, Australia. Thank you, Michael.
You could see them as soon as it got dark outside. Photo by Patricia J Agustin M at Lydgate State Park in Hawaii. Thanks, Patricia!
If you had enough optical aid, you could see Neptune, too. Photo by Stuart Kenn in Beeton, Ontario, Canada. Thank you, Stuart.
As Earth spun on its axis, they followed the sun below the western horizon. By early evening, they were gone. Animation by Helio C. Vital in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Thanks, Helio.
Venus and the moon are Earth’s two brightest nighttime objects. See them shining in the water? Photo by Tony Leeat the upper Niagara River, looking west to Grand Island. Thank you, Tony!
A few thin clouds enhanced the view for our friend Lunar 101-MoonBook. Thank you for all you do!
Azya Matsumoto in Malaysia – just west of the International Date Line – caught the youngest moon of the pics we saw … farthest from Venus. Because the moon is always moving in orbit around Earth, it edged closer to Venus throughout the day on January 1, 2017. Thank you, Azya!
If you look westward after sunset, you’ll easily see a very bright starlike object. That’s the planet Venus. The moon is sweeping past Venus on the first few evenings of 2017.
The moon will sweep by Venus and Mars again before January, 2017 ends. Read more.
Bottom line: Photos of the moon, Venus and Mars (and Neptune) in early January, 2017.