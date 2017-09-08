Last night was fantastic for auroras

Activity on the sun this week prompted strong geomagnetic activity Thursday night (the night of September 7-8, 2017). Sacha Layos in Fairbanks, Alaska observed this outburst of auroras on Friday morning and captured the wonderful image above. Spaceweather.com said:

The debris from Wednesday’s monster X9-class solar flare reached Earth [Thursday night] and its impact was everything forecasters expected. A severe G4-class geomagnetic storm commenced, sparking auroras over Scandinavia so bright they actually stopped traffic … The storm was still going strong as night fell over North America. For a while, Northern Lights spilled across the Canadian border into the USA as far south as Arkansas–in addition to Maine, Connecticut, New York, Kentucky, Indiana, Missouri, Delaware, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Iowa, Maryland, Virginia, Vermont, North and South Dakota, and other states.

The geomagnetic storm may not be over. Especially if you’re at a northerly latitude, watch when night falls on Friday!