Confused sunflowers during eclipse

Sarah Chisholm wrote:

Here are some seriously confused sunflowers during the maximum solar eclipse (about 70% here in Ontario) yesterday. I drove by the field of them when the eclipse was just beginning to be noticeable, and there they were, every last bloom upright and pointed in the same direction, not a single sunflower head turned askew. I decided to swing into town for a cold drink at a drive-thru (was it ever HOT yesterday!) while I waited for the darkness of the celestial phenomenon to deepen. When I got back to the sunflowers, the sun was almost fully eclipsed, and did I ever giggle – the heads were turned in all directions, some right around 180 degrees from where they’d been less than a half hour before! Others had just given up and flopped right over, and still some were intently ‘watching’ the eclipse. You could tell they were twitchy because they would ‘shudder’ just on the edge of your vision, never quite letting you see them move.

They were confused about the change in light!