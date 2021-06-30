Tonight

Polaris and Thuban via the Big Dipper in July

Posted by
Deborah Byrd
and
June 30, 2021
Sky chart, facing north, showing the Big and Little Dippers.
Orientation of Dippers on July evenings. Note that Polaris is the end star in the handle of the Little Dipper. The star Thuban, in the constellation Draco, lies between the 2 Dippers.

Tonight, use the Big Dipper in the constellation Ursa Major the Great Bear to find the sky’s northern pole star, Polaris. This is the star around which the whole northern sky appears to turn. Polaris – aka the North Star – is located nearly above Earth’s northern axis. In times past, wanderers on the northern face of Earth used Polaris to stay on course.

Once you find Polaris, you can also look for a famous former pole star. Thuban, in the constellation Draco the Dragon, was a north pole star for the builders of the pyramids 5,000 years ago.

Read more about finding Thuban below

Read more about Thuban as a former pole star

Use the Big Dipper to find Polaris

Look at the chart at the top of this post. To find Polaris, draw a line through the Big Dipper’s pointer stars Dubhe and Merak. That line will point to Polaris, our modern-day North Star. You can use this trick to find Polaris any evening, no matter how the Dipper is oriented with respect to your northern horizon.

Once you’ve got Polaris, if your sky is dark enough, you might be able to see the Little Dipper asterism. It’s harder to spot than the Big Dipper and needs a dark sky to be seen.

The chart above shows the Big Dipper, Little Dipper and star Polaris as you’ll see them in the north on July evenings. Polaris marks the end of the handle on the Little Dipper asterism, which is in the constellation Ursa Minor.

In other words, the Little Dipper is not the whole constellation, but just a noticeable pattern within the constellation Ursa Minor the Smaller Bear.

Polaris isn’t the brightest star in the sky, as is commonly supposed. It’s only 50th brightest or so.

Still, Polaris is plenty bright enough to be seen with ease on a dark, clear night.

Very many bright concentric circular lines filling whole sky above forested horizon.
EarthSky community member Ken Christison captured these glorious star trails around Polaris, the North Star. This is the star around which the entire northern sky appears to turn.

Look between the Dippers to find Thuban

As night deepens, and the fainter stars of the Little Dipper spring into view, those of you with dark-enough skies can expect to see a winding stream of stars between the Big and Little Dippers. These meandering stars make up the constellation Draco.

The star Thuban is one of the stars here, part of the Tail of the legendary constellation Draco the Dragon, a fixture of the northern skies. I always find Thuban by remembering it’s between the Big and Little Dippers.

Thuban is famous for having served as a pole star around 3000 B.C. This date coincides with the beginning of the building of the pyramids in Egypt. It’s said that the descending passage of the Great Pyramid of Khufu at Gizeh was built to point directly at Thuban. So our ancestors knew and celebrated this star.

Read more about Thuban as a former pole star

Read more about Draco, the great Dragon of the north

Constellation Draco drawn on photo of scattered stars, several labeled.
Draco the Dragon as seen on early summer evenings from mid-northern latitudes. Image via Wikipedia/ AlltheSky.com.

Bottom line: Draw a line through the Big Dipper pointer stars to find Polaris, Earth’s northern pole star. If your sky is dark, also look for a former pole star, Thuban.

Enjoying EarthSky so far? Sign up for our free daily newsletter today!

Donate: Your support means the world to us

Share
Tweet
Pin10
Email
More
10 Shares
Posted 
June 30, 2021
 in 
Tonight

Deborah Byrd

View Articles
About the Author:
Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and founded EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

Like what you read?
Subscribe and receive daily news delivered to your inbox.

Your email address will only be used for EarthSky content. Privacy Policy
Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.

More from 

Deborah Byrd

View All
US intelligence report: 140 unexplained UFOs, no aliens
June 27, 2021
Heat grips Pacific Northwest
June 26, 2021
Find the famous Summer Triangle
June 25, 2021
Analemma shows the sun’s path over a year
June 22, 2021