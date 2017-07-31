menu
Storm moving in

By in Today's Image | July 31, 2017

Niccole Kowalski said she witnessed this rainbow on Saturday, forming over the Superstition Mountains in Arizona, while a storm was moving in.

Photo taken July 29, 2017 Niccole Kowalski of Apache Junction, Arizona.

