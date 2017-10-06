menu
Harvest moon mirage

By in Today's Image | October 6, 2017

When you look over an ocean at a distorted sun or moon, the reason is most often that the low slanting rays of the object are being highly refracted between air layers of different temperatures.

Gene Aubin in Newport, Oregon caught the setting Harvest Moon over the ocean on the morning of October 5, 2017. The distortion is a type of mirage, caused by refraction. Visit Gene at Along the Trail Photography.

Read more about what causes a mirage like this one at Les Cowley’s website, Atmospheric Optics.

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and founded EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

