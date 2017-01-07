Largest, closest, highest sun

Helio C. Vital in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil wrote on January 4, 2017:

Just an ordinary photo of the sun? Indeed, it looks so. But not quite, considering it shows the largest (and closest), the highest and also the cleanest sun possible!

Today, January 4, 2017 at 14:18 UTC Earth reached its closest point relatively to the sun (perihelion). Only 40 minutes later, the sun was reaching its highest daily position in Rio`s sky, 89.7° (missing the zenith by only 0.3°), since the city is located near the Tropic of Capricorn. On January 1st, only 3 days ago, it did culminate at the zenith (90.0° altitude).

In addition to that, no major sunspot was visible today, so that the sun`s disk was practically blank.

What an amazing heliocentric configuration!