menu
close
subscribe

Enjoying EarthSky? Subscribe.

269,548 subscribers and counting ...

See it! Elusive Uranus at opposition

By in Space | Today's Image | October 20, 2017

Uranus – most distant planet visible, barely, to the unaided eye – was opposite the sun this week. Photos from the EarthSky community here.

Want to see Uranus? Info, charts, links here.

View larger. | Uranus on October 20, 2017 by Greg Redfern in Virginia. He wrote: “Uranus was visible to my unaided eye but much more colorful in the picture. It took 157 minutes for the light from Uranus to reach my eyes and camera.” Thank you, Greg.

View larger. | Helio C. Vital in Saquarema, Brazil caught Uranus onthe night of its opposition, October 19. He wrote: “Captured only 6.5 hours ater its opposition. I used my Sony Cyber-Shot DSC-HX300 camera at ISO 3200 and 20-sec exposure time to photograph it from Saquarema (Lat:-22.92o, Long.;-42.51o). Thanks, Helio!”

Bottom line: Photos of planet Uranus taken around its October 19, 2017 opposition. At opposition, Uranus is opposite the sun and at its most visible from Earth. It’ll be at its best – barely visible to the eye – for the remainder of 2017.

Want to see Uranus? Info, charts, links here.

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and founded EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

MORE ARTICLES

See it! Elusive Uranus at opposition

5 hours ago

Traveling to Mars? Top 6 health challenges

2 days ago

Tonight

Orionid meteor shower peak tonight!

Today's Image

See it! Elusive Uranus at opposition

See it! Elusive Uranus at opposition

We're Social all the time