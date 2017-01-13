Moon in a waning gibbous phase

The first full moon of 2017 was on January 12. Last quarter moon will come on January 19 at 22:13 UTC. (Translate to your time zone here). So now – and in the coming few days – the moon appears as less than full but more than half lighted. Astronomers call it a waning gibbous moon.

Where is it? It’s rising later each evening. A waning gibbous moon sails over the eastern horizon in the hours between sunset and midnight. Because it comes up relatively late at night, the waning gibbous moon prompts people to start asking

Where is the moon? I looked for it last night and couldn’t find it.

If you can’t find the moon tonight, just stay up a little later. It’ll rise in the east, eventually.

What can I say about a waning gibbous moon? Only that it can surprise you if you happen to be out late in the evening. It rises eerily some hours after sunset, glowing red like a full moon when it’s near the horizon.

Sometimes it looks like a misshapen clone of a full moon.

Also, a waning gibbous moon also initiates a rash of questions about seeing the moon during the day. If it rises late at night, you know the waning gibbous moon must set after sunrise.

In fact, in the few days after full moon, you’ll often see the waning gibbous moon in the west in early morning, floating against the pale blue sky.

As the moon orbits Earth, it changes phase in an orderly way.

