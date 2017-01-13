menu
Moon in a waning gibbous phase

By in Moon Phases | January 13, 2017

Full moon has come and gone. Now the moon is rising later at night. Watch for a daytime moon in the west in early morning in the next few days.

It still looks almost full, but the moon was slightly past full when Peter Lowenstein caught it on the morning of January 13, 2017 in Mutare, Zimbabwe.

The first full moon of 2017 was on January 12. Last quarter moon will come on January 19 at 22:13 UTC. (Translate to your time zone here). So now – and in the coming few days – the moon appears as less than full but more than half lighted. Astronomers call it a waning gibbous moon.

Where is it? It’s rising later each evening. A waning gibbous moon sails over the eastern horizon in the hours between sunset and midnight. Because it comes up relatively late at night, the waning gibbous moon prompts people to start asking

Where is the moon? I looked for it last night and couldn’t find it.

If you can’t find the moon tonight, just stay up a little later. It’ll rise in the east, eventually.

Waning gibbous moon ascending in the east late at night, captured by Steph P Photography on November 16, 2016. Each evening, the moon will wane smaller, taking on a more oblong (and strange) shape.

Waning gibbous moon, from Steph P Photography. Each evening for the next few evenings, the moon will rise later and wane smaller, taking on a more oblong (and strange) shape.

What can I say about a waning gibbous moon? Only that it can surprise you if you happen to be out late in the evening. It rises eerily some hours after sunset, glowing red like a full moon when it’s near the horizon.

Sometimes it looks like a misshapen clone of a full moon.

Also, a waning gibbous moon also initiates a rash of questions about seeing the moon during the day. If it rises late at night, you know the waning gibbous moon must set after sunrise.

In fact, in the few days after full moon, you’ll often see the waning gibbous moon in the west in early morning, floating against the pale blue sky.

Waning gibbous moon on July 23, 2016 by Patricia Evans. She wrote:

A waning gibbous moon is visible in the west, in the morning. Patricia Evans captured this photo and wrote: “I am always fascinated to see the moon against blue sky! My Dad used to say, ‘Oh look… they forgot to put the moon away.'”

As the moon orbits Earth, it changes phase in an orderly way. Follow these links to understand the various phases of the moon.

Moon in 2017: Phases, cycles, eclipses, supermoons and more

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

