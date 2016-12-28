Sun’s entry into zodiac signs, 2017

Astronomy and astrology are different. One difference … astrological signs of the tropical zodiac remain fixed relative to seasonal markers, such as the equinox and solstice points on the sky’s dome. Meanwhile, the constellations of the zodiac (and signs of the sidereal zodiac) slowly but surely shift eastward relative to the equinox and solstice points, over the long course of time, due to a motion of Earth called precession.

Also, signs of both the tropical and sidereal zodiac represent equal 30o divisions whereas the constellations of the zodiac vary in size.

In a celestial coordinate system commonly used by astronomers and astrologers, the sun resides at the First Point of Aries on the March equinox (0o of longitude on the ecliptic), irrespective of the fact that the sun shines in front of the constellation Pisces on the March equinox in our day and age.

We provide the dates for the sun’s entry into each sign of the tropical zodiac (and corresponding ecliptic longitude) for the year 2017.

Jan 19, 2017: Sun enters sign Aquarius (300o) Feb 18, 2017: Sun enters sign Pisces (330o) Mar 20, 2017: Sun enters sign Aries (0o) April 19, 2017: Sun enters sign Taurus (30o) May 20, 2017: Sun enters sign Gemini (60O) June 21, 2017: Sun enters sign Cancer (90o) July 22, 2017: Sun enters sign Leo (120o) Aug 22, 2017: Sun enters sign Virgo (150o) Sep 22, 2017: Sun enters sign Libra (180o) Oct 23, 2017: Sun enters sign Scorpio (210o) Nov 22, 2017: Sun enters sign Sagittarius (240o) Dec 21, 2017: Sun enters sign Capricorn (270o)

Source: Timetable of astronomical events by Guy Ottewell

Bottom line: Dates for the sun’s entry into each sign of the zodiac (and corresponding ecliptic longitude) for the year 2017.

