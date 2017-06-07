menu
It’s twilight time: 15 favorite photos

By and in Earth | Today's Image | June 7, 2017

“Love prefers twilight to daylight”
– Oliver Wendell Holmes

Yuri Beletsky caught this twilight photo on June 5, 2017. He wrote: “We were absolutely thrilled to witness truly amazing burst of colors over the mountains in Torres del Paine national park in Chilean Patagonia. The colorful moment lasted just few minutes, but it was quite spectacular indeed. At some point we had a feeling that the whole scene was flooded with soft red glow coming from the sky. I hope you’ll enjoy the view!”

Twilight is the time of day between daylight and darkness, whether after sunset or before sunrise. The sun is below the horizon, but its rays are scattered by Earth’s atmosphere to create twilight’s pinks, purples, and blues. These photos all came from EarthSky Facebook friends. You’ll love them! Thanks to all who contributed.

Read more: What exactly is twilight?

Read more: The undark nights of summer by Guy Ottewell

Before sunrise in Deleware on June 1, 2017. Joe Perchetti wrote: “… Waiting for the Wallops Island Flight Facility launch. Launch was postponed, but was not disappointed.”

Photo: Joe Randall

After sunset. Photo: Loire Vignolle-Moritz

Before sunrise. Photo: Lorie Vignolle-Moritz

Fredrik Roos wrote: “May 28, 2017 in Örebro, Sweden. After midnight. Same night as the last powerful aurora borealis was visible in darker parts.”

Photo: Ailee Bennett Farey

Image via Cynthia Koeppe.

Twilight at Waimanalo Beach, Oahu Hawaii on June 4, 2017 via Chantel Dunlap.

Guwahati, Northeast India. Photo: Indrajit Dutta

Photo: Catherine Fisher

Empire State Building. Photo: Oonagh Turitto

From Mount Shasta. Photo: Robert Holzman

Newport, Rhode Island. Photo: Dennis Chabot

Photo: Stu Spencer

Bottom line: Summertime is twilight time. Photos via EarthSky Facebook friends. Thanks, everybody!

Eleanor Imster

Eleanor Imster has helped write and edit EarthSky since 1995. She was an integral part of the award-winning EarthSky radio series almost since it began until it ended in 2013. Today, as Lead Editor at EarthSky.org, she helps present the science and nature stories and photos you enjoy. She also serves as one of the voices of EarthSky on social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter and G+. She and her husband live in Tennessee and have two grown sons.

Today's Image

