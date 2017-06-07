It’s twilight time: 15 favorite photos

Twilight is the time of day between daylight and darkness, whether after sunset or before sunrise. The sun is below the horizon, but its rays are scattered by Earth’s atmosphere to create twilight’s pinks, purples, and blues. These photos all came from EarthSky Facebook friends. You’ll love them! Thanks to all who contributed.

Bottom line: Summertime is twilight time. Photos via EarthSky Facebook friends. Thanks, everybody!