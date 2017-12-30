Top 7 EarthSky galleries of 2017

Here are the most popular photo galleries from 2017:

Moon sweeps past Venus and Mars. As 2017 opened, the young moon swept past dazzling Venus in the west after sunset. Mars was there, too, and, for those with optical aid, Neptune! Go to gallery.

February 10-11 lunar eclipse. A penumbral eclipse is subtle, but has a quiet beauty all its own. Go to gallery.

Moon and Jupiter. Wonderful photos of the moon and Jupiter on June 3, 2017, from around the world. Go to gallery.

Summer full moon. EarthSky friends are moon-lovers! Favorite photos of the July 2017 full moon from EarthSky friends around the world. Go to gallery.

Total solar eclipse. We received many more wonderful photos of the August 21 eclipse than for any prior event. Go to gallery.

Orionid meteor shower. October’s Orionid meteor shower didn’t disappoint. Go to gallery.

A grand year for the Geminids. December’s Geminid meteor shower was thought to have a better-than-average chance of producing a rich display, since the Geminids’ parent body – a strange rock-comet called 3200 Phaethon – is nearby. And so it was! Go to gallery.

Bottom line: Favorite Earthsky photo galleries of 2017.