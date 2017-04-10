menu
close
subscribe

Enjoying EarthSky? Subscribe.

249,232 subscribers and counting ...

Today in science: Bingham Canyon landslide

By in Earth | April 10, 2017

On April 10, 2013, one of the largest non-volcanic landslides in the history of North America took place at the Bingham Canyon mine in Utah.

The April 10, 2013, landslide at Bingham Canyon mine contained enough debris to bury New York City’s Central Park 66 feet deep, according to a new University of Utah study. The slide happened in the form of two rock avalanches 95 minutes apart. The first rock avalanche included grayer bedrock material seen around the margins of the lower half of the slide. The second rock avalanche is orange in color, both from bedrock and from waste rock from mining. The landslide also triggered 16 small earthquakes. Photo by Kennecott Utah Copper, via University of Utah.

The April 10, 2013, landslide at Bingham Canyon mine contained enough debris to bury New York City’s Central Park 66 feet (20 meters) deep, according to a University of Utah study. The slide happened in the form of two rock avalanches 95 minutes apart. The first rock avalanche included grayer bedrock material seen around the margins of the lower half of the slide. The second rock avalanche is orange in color, both from bedrock and from waste rock from mining. The landslide also triggered 16 small earthquakes. Photo by Kennecott Utah Copper, via University of Utah.

April 10, 2013. On this date – four years ago today – a towering wall of dirt and rocks gave way and crashed down the side of Bingham Canyon mine in Utah. The landslide was one of the largest in the history of North America. University of Utah researchers later reported that the landslide – which moved at an average of almost 70 mph (113 kph) and reached estimated speeds of at least 100 mph (160 kph).

Nearly 100 million cubic yards (70 million cubic meters) of debris were released during the Bingham Canyon mine landslide in 2013. The rumble from the landslide was large enough to have been picked up by sensors that are normally used to detect earthquakes.

Amazingly, no one was hurt during the landslide, although several pieces of equipment were damaged beyond repair. An article posted to NASA Earth Observatory on June 13, 2013 noted that:

While the size of the slide was unexpected, the timing was not. The company that operates the mine had installed an interferometric radar system months before the event that made it possible to detect subtle changes in the stability of the pit’s walls. Signs of increasing strain prompted the mine’s operators to issue a press release seven hours before the collapse, with a warning that a landslide was imminent. All workers were evacuated and production had stopped before the landslide occurred; as a result, no one was injured.

The mine is approximately 4 kilometers (2.5 miles) wide and 1,200 meters (3,900 feet) deep. It is reportedly one of only a few human-built structures that can be seen readily from space.

Bingham Canyon Mine before the landslide (July 20, 2011). Image via NASA Earth Observatory.

NASA satellite image of Bingham Canyon mine before the landslide (July 20, 2011). Image via NASA Earth Observatory.

Images of Bingham Canyon Mine before (July 20, 2011) and after (May 2, 2013) the large landslide. Image Credit: NASA.

NASA satellite image of Bingham Canyon mine after the landslide (May 2, 2013). Image via NASA Earth Observatory.

Bingham Canyon, which is located about 30 kilometers (18 miles) southwest of Salt Lake City, is one the largest copper producing mines in the United States. The copper from the mine is used in a variety of materials including electrical wiring, plumbing supplies and coins. The mine also produces significant amounts of gold, silver and molybdenum. Bingham Canyon mine has been in operation since 1906, although ore extraction in this region began as early as 1863.

Bottom line: On April 10, 2013 – three years ago today – an enormous landslide took place at the Bingham Canyon mine in Utah. Amazingly, no one was hurt.

Before and after images of enormous landslide in Alaska

Deanna Conners

Deanna Conners

Deanna Conners is an Environmental Scientist who holds a Ph.D. in Toxicology and an M.S. in Environmental Studies. Her interest in toxicology stems from having grown up near the Love Canal Superfund Site in New York. Her current work is to provide high-quality scientific information to the public and decision-makers and to help build cross-disciplinary partnerships that help solve environmental problems. She writes about Earth science and nature conservation for EarthSky.

CAMPAIGN LAUNCH

MORE ARTICLES

Full moon near Jupiter April 10-11

11 hours ago

Why Jupiter is closest on April 8

2 days ago

Tonight

Full moon near Jupiter April 10-11

Today's Image

Watch for Venus before dawn

Watch for Venus before dawn

We're Social all the time