Southern lights over South Pole

By in Earth | Today's Image | April 11, 2017

Hunter Davis sent these photos from Antarctica this morning. He said the aurora australis – or southern lights – are now appearing over Earth’s South Pole.

April 11, 2017 photo by Hunter Davis at the South Pole.

