KQEDScience published this before-and-after photo this week of the ongoing wildflower superbloom in California, as seen from space. Hundreds of wildflower species bloom in California between March and July, but in 2017, thanks to above-average winter rainfall following five years of drought, the wildflowers are going bonkers. The image comes from Planet Labs — a start-up founded by three ex-NASA engineers — which used high-resolution satellite imagery to capture the space view of wildflowers in Carrizo Plain National Monument, Bitter Creek National Wildlife Refuge and just north of Los Padres National Forest.

Bottom line: California superbloom from space!

