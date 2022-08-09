Tonight

Venus, Castor and Pollux line up on August 10

Posted by
Marcy Curran
and
August 9, 2022
August 10, Morning, twilight.
As dawn is breaking on the morning of August 10, look in the sunrise direction for Venus just above the horizon. Venus forms an almost straight line with 2 stars noticeable for being bright and close together. They are Castor and Pollux, the twin stars of Gemini. Chart via John Jardine Goss / EarthSky.

Venus lines up with Castor and Pollux on August 10

On the morning of August 10, 2022, look east before sunrise to see the brightest planet, Venus. It rises about 90 minutes before the sun. Then look for the two brightest stars in the constellation of Gemini, Castor and Pollux, to the north (or left) of Venus. Gemini’s twin stars and Venus will appear to make a diagonal line on our sky’s dome.

Pollux is a 1st-magnitude star and one of the brightest stars in our sky. Castor is slightly fainter, but also bright, the brightest of all 2nd-magnitude stars. Yet both stars pale next to Venus, which outshines them by a hundredfold, shining that morning at -3.9 magnitude.

By the way, you’ll probably be able to follow Venus for about 10 to 15 minutes after morning twilight. However, Castor and Pollux will fade away as the sky brightens before sunrise.

Winter constellations returning to the morning sky

Day by day, Venus is sinking closer to the rising sun until it reaches superior conjunction on October 22, 2022. Venus will reappear in our evening sky in December 2022. But Castor and Pollux are rising higher each day in the morning sky. In fact, stars rise four minutes earlier each day, or two hours earlier each month. And so in August, you’ll notice Gemini – and other winter constellations – are returning to our morning skies. Certainly, you’ll easily spot mighty Orion higher in the morning sky.

Venus is a planet, and the word planet comes from an ancient word meaning wanderer. Because planets are much closer to us than the stars, their positions relative to the stars varies. So depending on their distance from Earth, you’ll notice them move across the background stars over a period of days or weeks.

Bottom line: On the morning of August 10, 2022, notice our brightest planet, Venus, forming a line with the two bright Gemini stars, Castor and Pollux.

For more great observing events in the coming weeks, visit EarthSky’s night sky guide

Posted 
August 9, 2022
 in 
Tonight

Marcy Curran

View Articles
About the Author:
Marcy Curran has enjoyed star gazing since she was a young girl going on family camping trips under the dark skies of Wyoming. She bought her first telescope in time to see Halley’s comet in 1985 on its way in to another close encounter with the sun. Her passion for astronomy eventually led her to being a co-founder of a local astronomical society. Marcy remains active in her astronomy club including being the editor of a monthly newsletter. She also contributes a monthly article to her local newspaper focusing on the stars, planets and objects currently visible in the nighttime sky. Marcy taught astronomy at her local community college for over 20 years. Marcy retired in December 2021 and is delighted to join Earthsky.org as an editor of night sky articles. Her hobbies - other than star gazing - include reading, knitting, jigsaw puzzles and photography. Marcy and her husband live in Wyoming.

Like what you read?
Subscribe and receive daily news delivered to your inbox.

Your email address will only be used for EarthSky content. Privacy Policy
Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.

More from 

Marcy Curran

View All
See Mars and Pleiades on August 10, morning
August 9, 2022
Spica near the moon August 3, 4 and 5
August 3, 2022
Europa – a moon of Jupiter – to blot out a distant star
June 16, 2022
Moonlight Mojave: The desert under starry skies
March 31, 2022