Summer meteors 2022

In 2022, full moon will fall at the peak of the annual Perseid meteor shower. The Perseids’ peak always falls around August 11, 12 and 13. A full moon is up all night.

The instant of new moon – the moon directly opposite a full moon – will fall at 17:55 UTC on July 28, 2022. And so, in late July, the moon is gone from our night sky, traveling across the sky with the sun during the day.

So, in 2022, we recommend that you try watching for meteors around late July and early August. Two meteor showers will be happening then: both the Perseids and the Delta Aquariids. The best time to watch is after midnight, when the radiant points for these showers have had a chance to climb into your sky, from all points on Earth. You won’t see as many meteors as at the peak. But you will see meteors in both the Perseids and the Delta Aquariids … and you won’t be drowned out by bright moonlight.

Upcoming moon phases

The instant of first quarter moon will be 11:07 UTC on August 5. A first quarter moon rises at noon and sets at midnight.

The instant of full moon is 1:36 UTC on August 12. A full moon rises at sunset and is in the sky all night.

Bottom line: In 2022, full moon falls at the peak of the Perseid meteor shower on the mornings of August 11, 12 and 13. So EarthSky recommends you try watching in late July and early August, when a second meteor shower, the Delta Aquariids, will also be rambling along. Watch after midnight in a dark sky!

