Snow Moon images from around the globe here!

Cristina Ortiz
February 13, 2025
Dark blue sky and a full moon low in the sky. There are trees under the moon and to the sides. The ground is covered in snow.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | EarthSky’s Raúl Cortés captured the bright, full moon from Oslo, Norway, and wrote: “A snowed field makes us recall this is the Snow Moon.” Thank you, Raúl!

February’s full moon is the Snow Moon. The moment of full moon fell at 13:53 UTC or 7:53 a.m. CST on February 12. But it looks full the day before and after, too. Go take a look tonight. And if you got a great photo you want to share with us, submit it here. In the meantime, enjoy these images from around the world.

Read more: Full moon names by month and by season.

Snow Moon on February 12

Full, round, white moon shining brightly. There are tree branches around.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Rhonda Black in Reedsport, Oregon, captured the Snow Moon rising up over the mountain on February 12. Thank you, Rhonda!
Full moon close to the horizon. There is a branch out of focus in the foreground.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Susan Jensen in Odessa, Washington, wrote: “I took this image of the full moon this evening from my home. For perspective, at the lower right side is a herd of cows feeding alongside a canal a couple miles from my yard.” Thank you, Susan!
Orange moon with the top covered by clouds. The ocean below.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Cecille Kennedy captured this lovely view from Oregon. Cecille wrote: “The snow moon setting on the Pacific Ocean. I thought the moon had already gone but there was a clearing underneath the marine cloud layer and it emerged again, bidding us a second goodbye.” Thank you!

Almost full moon on February 11

White, full-looking moon in a blue sky. There are many green trees in the foreground.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Cecille Kennedy in Depoe Bay, Oregon, shared this image she captured on February 11. Cecille wrote: “The moon has just risen over the hills on the east and the sun is about to set on the opposite western horizon. I was hoping to find a nice foreground for the rising moon, but I wanted to shoot it while still low in the sky.” Thank you!
Half top of the moon. It looks orange. Dense fog covers the bottom half.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Jeremy Likness from Newport, Oregon, took this photo of the moon setting behind a huge bank of fog. Thank you, Jeremy!

More images from February 11

Big-looking moon. There are some bushes on the ground, under the huge moon.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Amheric Hall captured the moon rising over Reno, Nevada. Thank you!
Full moon on a dark background. It has some dark areas on the bottom left and top. It also shows a big crater at the bottom right.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Elmarie van Rooyen photographed the moon from Smoky Lake, Alberta, Canada. Thank you!
Full moon that looks yellowish. It has some darker areas and craters.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Ann Bennie from Stoney Creek, Ontario, Canada, shared this image. Ann wrote: “Just a gal with a camera who loves to shoot the moon.” Lovely hobby, isn’t it? Thanks for sharing.

Bottom line: The moment of full moon fell at 13:53 UTC or 7:53 a.m. CST on February 12. Here are some images from around the globe.

February 13, 2025
Cristina Ortiz

