Snow Moon images from around the globe here!

February’s full moon is the Snow Moon. The moment of full moon fell at 13:53 UTC or 7:53 a.m. CST on February 12. But it looks full the day before and after, too. Go take a look tonight. And if you got a great photo you want to share with us, submit it here. In the meantime, enjoy these images from around the world.
Cristina Ortiz - based in Granada, Spain - is EarthSky's defender of animals with her "lifeform" videos at EarthSky YouTube. Discover the most fascinating facts about all the beings with whom we share Earth. Are you ready for the adventure? Cristina has been an EarthSky.org editor since 2021. She has a master’s degree in translation and interpreting, specializing in science and technology. "Since I was a kid," she says, "I could feel that passion for science and communication."
Like what you read? Subscribe and receive daily news delivered to your inbox.
Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.