Saturn’s opposition in 2023: Fun and easy things to see

Saturn’s opposition in 2023 comes on August 26-27

Once each year, Earth passes between the sun and the 6th planet, Saturn. Our motion brings Saturn opposite the sun in our sky, to a place called opposition by astronomers. In 2023, Saturn’s opposition will come early on August 27.

Opposition marks the middle of the best time of year to see an outer planet. During the weeks around its opposition, Saturn is generally at its closest to Earth and brightest for the year. It’s a beautiful and noticeable golden “star” in our night sky. Plus, because it’s opposite the sun, it’s up all night!

Saturn’s opposition in 2023: no telescope needed!

You need a telescope to see the rings of Saturn. But you can enjoy the planet with the eye alone. Here are some fun and easy observations you can make with just your eyes, during Saturn’s opposition month in 2023.

Bottom line: In August – the month of Saturn’s 2023 opposition – here are some fun and easy things you can watch for with the eye alone. And you don’t need a telescope!

