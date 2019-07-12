menu
close
subscribe donate

Moon to sweep by Jupiter July 12 to 14

Posted by in Tonight | July 12, 2019
Moon, Jupiter and Antares at nightfall.

On the evenings of July 12, 13 and 14, 2019, watch for the bright waxing gibbous moon to swing by the giant planet Jupiter. Fortunately, the king planet is so bright that this world can easily withstand the lunar glare. After all, Jupiter is the fourth-brightest light in the heavens, after the sun, moon and planet Venus. Venus is a morning object now, virtually lost in the sun’s glare, so there’s no way to mistake Venus for Jupiter in the July evening sky.

Although the moon and Jupiter appear close together on the sky’s dome, these two worlds are nowhere close to one another in space. The moon, our closest celestial neighbor, is around its average distance from Earth (238,955 miles or 384,400 km) right now. Jupiter resides more than 1,700 times the moon’s distance from Earth. At present, Jupiter lies 4.42 astronomical units (AU) from Earth. One AU = one Earth-sun distance = 92,955,817 miles or 149,597,871 km. Jupiter is currently 5.29 AU from the sun.

Click here to learn the moon’s present distance in miles, kilometers and AU.

Click here to know Jupiter’s present distance in AU.

A couple holding hands under the Milky Way, with bright Jupiter shining to one side.

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | If you can learn to identify Jupiter this weekend, you’ll enjoy it even more in dark country sky, after the moon has moved away. Jupiter is the brightest starlike object in the night sky now, as seen in this image captured by Kristopher Schoenleber on July 5, 2019, near Winthrop, Washington. Jupiter is now located in our sky next to the starry band of the Milky Way. Thank you, Kristopher!

After the moon and Jupiter first come out at dusk, the brilliant twosome will continue to move westward across the sky throughout the night. They’ll set beneath the southwest horizon in the wee hours before dawn. The moon and Jupiter (plus the nearby star Antares) all cross the sky for the same reason that the sun travels westward across the sky during the daylight hours, because Earth spins eastward under the sky. The Earth’s spin on its axis – from west-to-east – causes the sun, moon stars and planets to go full circle around our sky each day.

Even though, as Earth spins, the moon goes westward throughout the night, it is also moving eastward in front of the background stars and planets of the zodiac. The moon’s eastward motion in front of the stars is its true motion in orbit around Earth. As darkness falls on July 12, note the moon’s position relative to Jupiter and the star Antares. Then, at nightfall on July 13, note how much more closely the moon couples up with Jupiter. That’s because, as measured by the backdrop stars of the zodiac, the moon in its orbit travels about 1/2 degree (its own angular diameter) eastward per hour. That equals about 13 degrees eastward per day.

Jupiter with a line of Earths across it lined up with the similar-sized Great Red Spot.

Jupiter is big! Its Great Red Spot – which, by the way, has been behaving strangely in recent months – is about the size of Earth. You’d need 11 Earths lined up side by side to equal the diameter of Jupiter. Image via Wikimedia Commons.

The moon appears so much larger than Jupiter in our sky because it’s so much closer to us than Jupiter. If you want to get some idea of the moon’s size relative to Jupiter, look at the king planet through the telescope sometime. Jupiter’s four major moons – Io, Europa, Ganymede and Callisto – are quite easy to view through a low-powered telescope. Two of these moons – Ganymede and Callisto – have diameters about 1 1/2 times that of Earth’s moon, whereas the other two – Io and Europa – are approximately the same size as our moon. Find out the present positions of Jupiter’s four major moons via SkyandTelescope.com.

Read more: How Jupiter’s moons reveal Jupiter’s mass

4 round spotted bodies of varying but similar sizes.

The Galilean moons, in their order going outward, from Left to right: Io, Europa, Ganymede and Callisto

Bottom line: Use the moon to locate the planet Jupiter on July 12, 13 and 14. After these nights, you’ll recognize Jupiter easily. It’ll be the brightest starlike object to light up the evening sky for months to come.

Bruce McClure

Bruce McClure

Bruce McClure has served as lead writer for EarthSky's popular Tonight pages since 2004. He's a sundial aficionado, whose love for the heavens has taken him to Lake Titicaca in Bolivia and sailing in the North Atlantic, where he earned his celestial navigation certificate through the School of Ocean Sailing and Navigation. He also writes and hosts public astronomy programs and planetarium programs in and around his home in upstate New York.

MORE ARTICLES

Moon to sweep by Jupiter July 12 to 14

10 hours ago

Moon's near side is its dark side

1 day ago