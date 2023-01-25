Tonight

Moon near Jupiter January 25 and 26

Marcy Curran
January 25, 2023
The moon near Jupiter on Jan. 25 and 26.
On January 25 and 26, 2023, the very bright object near the waxing crescent moon is Jupiter, biggest world in our solar system. Jupiter has been dominant in our evening sky for months. It’s now setting in mid-evening (about midway between your local sunset and local midnight), as seen from all parts of the globe. Chart via John Jardine Goss/ EarthSky.

Our charts are mostly set for the northern half of Earth. In order to see a precise view from your location, try Stellarium Online.

Waxing crescent moon near Jupiter

You can’t miss Jupiter near the moon on the evenings of January 25 and 26, 2023!

Jupiter is the largest planet in our solar system. It reached opposition – when Earth flew between Jupiter and the sun – on last September 26. While it’s not as bright now as it was then, it still outshines the brightest stars at -2.1 magnitude.

Both the moon and Jupiter are in the constellation Pisces the Fish. But you’ll need a dark sky to see the faint stars of Pisces.

The moon and the planets

On January 25, the moon is a thickening waxing crescent that sets after 10 p.m. local time. The next night, a fatter waxing crescent moon is still close to Jupiter and sets around 11 p.m. local time.

As a side note, the moon reaches 1st quarter at 15:19 UTC (9:19 a.m. CST) on January 28, 2023. The 1st quarter moon rises at noon and sets about midnight.

So if you follow the moon from night to night, you’ll see it frequently pass by the planets in our solar system. For instance, the waning gibbous moon will be very close to Mars on January 31, 2023.

As a matter of fact, three other planets are in the January evening sky. First, look for bright Venus and Saturn near each other over the western horizon as dusk turns to darkness. However, Saturn may be difficult to spot in the evening twilight. And then Mars is high in the sky in the constellation of Taurus the Bull.

Bottom line: No matter where you are on the Earth, let the waxing crescent moon be your guide to the dazzling planet Jupiter on the evenings of January 25 and 26, 2023.

January 25, 2023
Marcy Curran

About the Author:
Marcy Curran has enjoyed star gazing since she was a young girl going on family camping trips under the dark skies of Wyoming. She bought her first telescope in time to see Halley’s comet in 1985 on its way in to another close encounter with the sun. Her passion for astronomy eventually led her to being a co-founder of a local astronomical society. Marcy remains active in her astronomy club including being the editor of a monthly newsletter. She also contributes a monthly article to her local newspaper focusing on the stars, planets and objects currently visible in the nighttime sky. Marcy taught astronomy at her local community college for over 20 years. Marcy retired in December 2021 and is delighted to join Earthsky.org as an editor of night sky articles. Her hobbies - other than star gazing - include reading, knitting, jigsaw puzzles and photography. Marcy and her husband live in Wyoming.

