Last quarter moon in Gemini, waning moon in Cancer

October 9, 2020
Moon travels through the constellation Gemini and Cancer.

Wake up before dawn on the mornings of October 10 and 11, 2020, and let the waning moon show you the zodiacal constellations Gemini and Cancer.

Before midnight October 9, 2020 – or after midnight October 10 – the moon will be rising over your eastern horizon at or near its half-illuminated last quarter phase. It’ll be shining in front of the constellation Gemini the Twins. If you’re more of an early bird than a night owl, get up before dawn to view the moon and Gemini much higher up in the sky. To the north of the moon will be Gemini’s two brightest stars, Castor and Pollux. The other bright star beaming to the south of the moon will be Procyon, the Little Dog Star.

The moon’s exact last quarter phase comes on October 10, 2020, at 0:39 UTC. Although the last quarter moon occurs at the same instant worldwide, the local clock time – and possibly the date – differ by time zone. Depending on where you live worldwide, the last quarter moon falls on October 9 or 10.

A star map of the constellation Gemini with stars in black on white.

The constellation Gemini via the IAU. Every year, the sun passes in front of this constellation from about June 21 to July 20.

Although the sky chart at the top of this page is designed for temperate latitudes in North America, you’ll see the moon passing through the same region of the starry sky from all parts of Earth. The moon moves in front of the constellations of the zodiac at the rate of about 1/2 degree (the moon’s own angular diameter) eastward per hour. So – for example – if you’re in the world’s Eastern Hemisphere at dawn on October 10 and 11, you’ll see the moon offset a bit, with respect to our chart, toward the previous date.

The lit side of a waning moon always points eastward – the moon’s direction of travel – in front of the backdrop stars of the zodiac. On the morning of October 10, from around the world, the moon’s daytime side will be pointing at the hidden treasure at the heart of the constellation Cancer the Crab: a star cluster known as Messier 44, or M44, aka the famous Beehive. Then, on October 11, the moon will sweep 2.1 degrees north of the Beehive at 12:27 UTC.

Click here to know the moon’s present position in front the constellations of the zodiac.

Star chart with stars in black on white of constellation Cancer.

The constellation Cancer via the IAU. On a dark night, look for the Beehive star cluster (M44) to make a triangle with the Gemini stars, Castor and Pollux, and the bright star Procyon.

As seen from North America on the morning of October 11, the moon will meet up with the Beehive at 8:27 a.m. EDT, 7:27 a.m. CDT, 6:27 a.m. MDT and 5:27 a.m. PDT. Cancer makes up for its lackluster stars by sporting one of the most magnificent star clusters in all the heavens. On a dark night – with no moon – this cluster appears as a tiny faint cloud to the unaided eye. Through binoculars, this bit of haze explodes into a sparkling array of stars.

Bottom line: Last quarter moon comes on October 10, 2020. That morning, the moon will be in front of Gemini the Twins. The next morning – October 11 – the moon will be in front of Cancer the Crab.

Bruce McClure

Bruce McClure

Bruce McClure has served as lead writer for EarthSky's popular Tonight pages since 2004. He's a sundial aficionado, whose love for the heavens has taken him to Lake Titicaca in Bolivia and sailing in the North Atlantic, where he earned his celestial navigation certificate through the School of Ocean Sailing and Navigation. He also writes and hosts public astronomy programs and planetarium programs in and around his home in upstate New York.