Wildfire smoke blankets North American skies

Smoke from wildfires in Canada and the western United States is blanketing North America. As of July 21, 2021, air quality alerts had been issued even in the U.S. East, and, by mid-week, even New York City was blanketed with haze from wildfire smoke. The New York Timesreported on July 21:
In recent weeks, a series of near-relentless heat waves and deepening drought linked to climate change have helped to fuel exploding wildfires. In southern Oregon, the Bootleg Fire grew so large and hot that it created its own weather, triggering lightning and releasing enormous amounts of smoke. But more than 80 large fires are currently burning across 13 American states, and many more are active across Canada.
The video below is from NOAA Satellites on July 15, 2021:
Meanwhile, earlier this week (July 19, 2021), extremely dangerous wildfire conditions were forecast in California and southern Oregon. Firefighters in both states were battling massive wildfires burning through numerous square miles, as shown in the video below:
Bottom line: Wildfire smoke is blanketing North America as of July 22, 2021. If you have an image of smoke or the effect of smoke on the sun or moon, you can submit it here.
Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and founded EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.
