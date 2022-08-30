SpaceToday's Image

Webb and Hubble see the universe differently

Posted by
Eleanor Imster
and
August 30, 2022
Webb and Hubble: Three colored spirals against a dark background.
View larger. | Webb and Hubble comparison. On the left, the Hubble Space Telescope’s view of the galaxy M74, aka the Phantom Galaxy, ranges from the older, redder stars toward the center, to younger and bluer stars in its spiral arms, to sites of active star formation in the red bubbles of H II regions. On the right, the James Webb Space Telescope sees at different wavelengths (Webb primarily looks at the universe in the infrared, while Hubble studies it primarily at optical and ultraviolet wavelengths). So the image is strikingly different. Webb’s image highlights the masses of gas and dust within the galaxy’s arms and the dense cluster of stars at its core. In the center, the 2 images are combined. Images via Hubble/ Webb/ ESA.

Combined views from Webb and Hubble

The European Space Agency (ESA) released these images of M74 – aka the Phantom Galaxy – yesterday (August 29, 2022). On the left, you see a Hubble Space Telescope image. On the right, you see a James Webb Space Telescope image. The center image is a composite, created by combining Hubble’s optical data with Webb’s mid-infrared data.

ESA described what you see in the new image:

The red colors mark dust threaded through the arms of the galaxy, lighter oranges being areas of hotter dust. The young stars throughout the arms and the galaxy’s core are in blue. Heavier, older stars toward the galaxy’s center are cyan and green, projecting a spooky glow from the core of the Phantom Galaxy. Bubbles of star formation are also visible in pink across the arms. It’s rare to see such a variety of galactic features in a single image.

M74, the Phantom Galaxy

The Phantom Galaxy – Messier 74 or M74 – is around 32 million light-years away from Earth in the direction toward our constellation Pisces the Fishes.

It’s called the Phantom because the galaxy’s surface brightness is low. It’s the most difficult to find of all the Messier objects that amateur astronomers observe in small telerscopes. The low surface brightness is due to the fact that the galaxy lies almost face-on to Earth. Yet this orientation in space lets us see the galaxy’s two clearly defined spiral arms, which make it an example of a grand design spiral galaxy.

Astronomers estimate M74 hosts about 100 billion stars.

Spiral of multicolored light against a black background with blue and pink blotches and greenish center.
View larger. | Phantom Galaxy (M74) – located some 32 million light-years from Earth – via Hubble/ Webb/ ESA.

Bottom line: A new image of M74 – the Phantom Galaxy – combines data from the Hubble Space Telescope and the James Webb Space Telescope.

Via ESA

PinterestBuffer
Posted 
August 30, 2022
 in 
Space

Eleanor Imster

View Articles
About the Author:
Eleanor Imster has helped write and edit EarthSky since 1995. She was an integral part of the award-winning EarthSky radio series almost since it began until it ended in 2013. She and her husband live in Tennessee, where they enjoy guitar playing and singing. They have 2 grown sons.

Like what you read?
Subscribe and receive daily news delivered to your inbox.

Your email address will only be used for EarthSky content. Privacy Policy
Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.

More from 

Eleanor Imster

View All
Shrinking Lake Mead reveals bodies and boats
August 3, 2022
Mysterious pink glow in Australia … not aliens
July 21, 2022
We love sunflowers! Your best photos
July 20, 2022
Record-breaking heat in the UK
July 19, 2022