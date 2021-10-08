Wave clouds from 2 sides of Earth

Here at EarthSky Community Photos, we received two images of wave clouds, or Kelvin Helmholtz clouds, taken on the same day but on virtually opposite sides of the Earth. The first photo was taken in New Zealand and the second in the United Kingdom.

Want to find what’s on the opposite side of the globe from your location? Try this antipodes map.

Bottom line: These two photos of wave clouds were taken on the same day on opposite sides of the Earth.