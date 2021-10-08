Today's Image

Wave clouds from 2 sides of Earth

Kelly Kizer Whitt
October 8, 2021
Wave clouds above the tree line.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Tim Hunter in Waitara, Taranaki, New Zealand, captured this photo of wave clouds on October 6, 2021. He wrote: “Was chatting to my father on the phone in my lounge, stood up from the couch, looked out the window and saw 2 waves and more forming. The formations lasted about a minute and a half before fading away. It was a beautiful sight. One I may never get to witness again.” Thank you, Tim!

Here at EarthSky Community Photos, we received two images of wave clouds, or Kelvin Helmholtz clouds, taken on the same day but on virtually opposite sides of the Earth. The first photo was taken in New Zealand and the second in the United Kingdom.

Want to find what’s on the opposite side of the globe from your location? Try this antipodes map.

White wave clouds over brown earth.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Julie Hinder in Slapton, Devon, United Kingdom captured this photo of wave clouds on October 6, 2021. Thank you, Julie!

Bottom line: These two photos of wave clouds were taken on the same day on opposite sides of the Earth. Have a great photo to share? Submit it to EarthSky Community Photos!

October 8, 2021
Today's Image

Kelly Kizer Whitt

Kelly Kizer Whitt has been a science writer specializing in astronomy for more than two decades.

