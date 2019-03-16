menu
Venus, Saturn, Jupiter

By in Today's Image | March 16, 2019

These 3 planets – 2 very bright ones and a fainter one – are lined up in the early morning sky now, nearly equidistant from each other.

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Venus and Jupiter are the 2 brightest planets visible from Earth. Saturn is fainter, but you might be able to spot it by looking for a bright, untwinkling light between the Venus and Jupiter. Dr Ski in Valencia, Philippines caught the trio on March 13, 2019.

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Jeff Majewski in Flagler Beach, Florida also caught the three planets on March 13, 2019.

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Idriss Dhoparee caught Venus, Saturn and Jupiter on March 13, 2019, from Flic en Flac, Mauritius.

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Frank Lu captured this image from Singapore on March 14, 2019.

Bottom line: Photos of the planets Venus, Saturn, and Jupiter lined up in March 2019.

Read more: EarthSky’s guide to the bright planets in March

Eleanor Imster

Eleanor Imster has helped write and edit EarthSky since 1995. She was an integral part of the award-winning EarthSky radio series almost since it began until it ended in 2013. Today, as Lead Editor at EarthSky.org, she helps present the science and nature stories and photos you enjoy. She also serves as one of the voices of EarthSky on social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter and G+. She and her husband live in Tennessee and have two grown sons.

