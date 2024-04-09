Today's Image

Total solar eclipse pics from the EarthSky Community

Kelly Kizer Whitt
April 9, 2024
Total solar eclipse pics: A black circle with a bright rim and one bright flash at the bottom.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Chuck Reinhart in Vincennes, Indiana, captured the diamond ring phase of the eclipse on April 8, 2024. Thank you, Chuck! See more total solar eclipse pics below.

Give back to astronomy with a donation to EarthSky.org! Your gift will support educational resources that teach people of all ages about space exploration and the fascinating facts about our universe.

Total solar eclipse pics

Photos of the partial and total phase of the solar eclipse on April 8, 2024, are starting to flood in. Take a look at some of the editor’s picks here. We’ll keep adding more! Do you have a photo of the eclipse you’d like to share? Submit it to us!

A black circle with a light ring around it and a brighter spot at the bottom.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Sudakshina Chakrabarty in Stowe, Vermont, captured Baily’s beads and some prominences on April 8, 2024. Sudakshina wrote: “This image was taken right at the end of the totality.” Thank you, Sudakshina!
A dark circle with little bits of light around the circumference.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | John Splink in Dallas, Texas, captured the total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024. John wrote: “We were at On Rotation Brewery with a big cloud at the start of the eclipse, only for the full glory to be revealed and remain moments later. Crowd was booing, and then cheers! Very dramatic!” Thank you, John!
A woman stands in a sunset-like scene holding a smart phone and looking up at the eclipsed sun.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Eric Hawkins captured the total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024. Eric wrote: “Traveled north to Presque Isle, Maine, for the total eclipse. A big gamble in April, but it was 60 degrees [16 Celsius] and clear skies! An unbelievable experience!” Thank you, Eric!

More great eclipse pics

A black circle with wispy white all around it.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | EarthSky’s Shireen Gonzaga captured a beautiful shot of the eclipse on April 8, 2024. Shireen wrote: “I watched the eclipse with my friends at EarthSky, at Inks Lake State Park near Burnett, Texas. The conditions were cloudy, but we managed to get a few glimpses during totality.” Thank you, Shireen!
Black circle with a white halo around. There are some pink flares coming out at the right and bottom.
Eliot Herman shared this image of the total solar eclipse and wrote: “The clouds really limited my photography.” Thank you, Eliot, it looks great!
A darkened sun with one bright spot at left and some glowing clouds nearby.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Brandon Hollien was in Caddo Mills, Texas, when he caught the total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024. Brandon wrote: “I captured this outside with my little ones and wife! Was amazing to see!” Thank you, Brandon!
Partially eclipsed sun pics plus totality in the middle and insets of a prominence.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Steven Bellavia captured different stages of the total solar eclipse from northeast Pennsylvania on April 8, 2024. Steven wrote: “There were clouds early on, but very lucky to have witnessed and captured totality for the 2024 solar eclipse.”
A sequence showing three photos of totality with increasing brightness of the corona.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Cathy Adams in Plaster Rock, New Brunswick, Canada, captured this sequence of totality on April 8, 2024. Cathy wrote: “Plaster Rock was in the path of totality, with clear skies!!! These are consecutive images I shot at totality.” Thank you, Cathy!

The EarthSky team had a blast on eclipse day, too

Bottom line: Check out these great total solar eclipse pics from our EarthSky community! We had friends from Mexico across the U.S. and into Canada capturing the partial and total phases.

