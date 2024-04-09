Total solar eclipse pics from the EarthSky Community

Photos of the partial and total phase of the solar eclipse on April 8, 2024, are starting to flood in. Take a look at some of the editor’s picks here. We’ll keep adding more! Do you have a photo of the eclipse you’d like to share? Submit it to us!
More great eclipse pics
The EarthSky team had a blast on eclipse day, too
Bottom line: Check out these great total solar eclipse pics from our EarthSky community! We had friends from Mexico across the U.S. and into Canada capturing the partial and total phases.
Kelly Kizer Whitt has been a science writer specializing in astronomy for more than two decades. She began her career at Astronomy Magazine, and she has made regular contributions to AstronomyToday and the Sierra Club, among other outlets. Her children’s picture book, Solar System Forecast, was published in 2012. She has also written a young adult dystopian novel titled A Different Sky. When she is not reading or writing about astronomy and staring up at the stars, she enjoys traveling to the national parks, creating crossword puzzles, running, tennis, and paddleboarding. Kelly lives in Wisconsin.
Like what you read? Subscribe and receive daily news delivered to your inbox.
Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.