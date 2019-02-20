See it! Photos of 2019’s biggest supermoon

Visit EarthSky Community Photos for more wonderful shots of the day and night skies
Dr Ski in Valencia, Philippines wrote: “It’s probably just me, but I can’t tell the difference between tonight’s “super” full moon and any of the over 700 full moons I’ve seen over the short span of my existence on this planet. But with a reference, the difference becomes very obvious. February’s full moon at perigee of course means that apogee occurred during new moon. So I had to use January’s apogee moon for comparison. Both images are at 40X.” It’s true most people can’t discern the size difference between a supermoon and ordinary full moon, using the eye alone. Here’s one observer who thinks it’s possible.
Help EarthSky keep going! Please donate what you can to our annual crowd-funding campaign.
Trish Minogue Collins wrote on February 19, 2019: “Moonrise behind the Stargazer sculpture in a field in Manorville, New York.”
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Steve Pond in East Grinstead, West Sussex, took this photo on February 19, 2019. He wrote: “Moonset with just over 2 hours to closest perigee for 2019.”
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Tom Marsala in Menifee, California, captured this image on February 19, 2019. He told us: “I was collimating my new telescope and tested it on the full moon tonight. A beautiful sight indeed!”
Setting #SnowMoon over the Great South Bay, Long Island, New York, February 19, 2019, by Michael Busch.
Barbara Alsworth Fabian captured the super Snow Moon at Santa Barbara, California’s Shoreline Park at 5:38 p.m. on February 18, 2019.
Lynton Brown took this photo of the supermoon on February 18, 2019. He wrote: “On top of Radio tower 3WV Dooen Australia.”
Bottom line: Photos of the February 18 and 19 full moon – biggest and brightest supermoon of 2019 – from the EarthSky Community.
Read more: 2019’s biggest supermoon