See it! Photos of 2019’s biggest supermoon

By in Astronomy Essentials | Today's Image | February 20, 2019

A selection of photos of the February 18 and 19 full moon – biggest and brightest supermoon of 2019 – from the EarthSky Community.

Full moon at perigee side by side with crescent moon at apogee

Dr Ski in Valencia, Philippines wrote: “It’s probably just me, but I can’t tell the difference between tonight’s “super” full moon and any of the over 700 full moons I’ve seen over the short span of my existence on this planet. But with a reference, the difference becomes very obvious. February’s full moon at perigee of course means that apogee occurred during new moon. So I had to use January’s apogee moon for comparison. Both images are at 40X.” It’s true most people can’t discern the size difference between a supermoon and ordinary full moon, using the eye alone. Here’s one observer who thinks it’s possible.

Trish Minogue Collins wrote on February 19, 2019: “Moonrise behind the Stargazer sculpture in a field in Manorville, New York.”

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Steve Pond in East Grinstead, West Sussex, took this photo on February 19, 2019. He wrote: “Moonset with just over 2 hours to closest perigee for 2019.”

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Roy Bradfield in Sunderland, England, captured the moon as it was setting behind low clouds on February 19, 2019.

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Tom Marsala in Menifee, California, captured this image on February 19, 2019. He told us: “I was collimating my new telescope and tested it on the full moon tonight. A beautiful sight indeed!”

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Greg Diesel Walck of Alexandria, Virginia, took this photo on February 19, 2019. He said: “As I was taking photos of the supermoon I got lucky and caught this plane speeding in front!”

Setting #SnowMoon over the Great South Bay, Long Island, New York, February 19, 2019, by Michael Busch.

Barbara Alsworth Fabian captured the super Snow Moon at Santa Barbara, California’s Shoreline Park at 5:38 p.m. on February 18, 2019.

Yellow circle on top of a radio tower, dark blue and pink sky

Lynton Brown took this photo of the supermoon on February 18, 2019. He wrote: “On top of Radio tower 3WV Dooen Australia.”

Full moon over a monastery, seen between 2 rocks

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | “The biggest full moon supermoon of 2019 over Meteora monastery at Greece,” wrote Aimilianos Gkekas. He captured this image on February 18, 2019.

Bottom line: Photos of the February 18 and 19 full moon – biggest and brightest supermoon of 2019 – from the EarthSky Community.

Read more: 2019’s biggest supermoon

Eleanor Imster

Eleanor Imster

Eleanor Imster has helped write and edit EarthSky since 1995. She was an integral part of the award-winning EarthSky radio series almost since it began until it ended in 2013. Today, as Lead Editor at EarthSky.org, she helps present the science and nature stories and photos you enjoy. She also serves as one of the voices of EarthSky on social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter and G+. She and her husband live in Tennessee and have two grown sons.

