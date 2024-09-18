Super Harvest Moon and eclipse pics here!

Super Harvest Moon and a partial lunar eclipse

People around the world were gazing at the Super Harvest Moon on September 17, 2024. And half of Earth also got to see the full moon in a partial eclipse. There won’t be another eclipse of a supermoon until October 8, 2033. If you missed Tuesday’s eclipse, you can enjoy the highlights here with photos from our EarthSky community. Have a great photo of your own to share? Submit it to us!

The morning of the Super Harvest Moon with Saturn

Super Harvest Moon before the eclipse

The partial lunar eclipse

Lunar eclipse countdown

The moon after the eclipse

