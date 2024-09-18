Super Harvest Moon and eclipse pics here!

People around the world were gazing at the Super Harvest Moon on September 17, 2024. And half of Earth also got to see the full moon in a partial eclipse. There won’t be another eclipse of a supermoon until October 8, 2033. If you missed Tuesday’s eclipse, you can enjoy the highlights here with photos from our EarthSky community. Have a great photo of your own to share? Submit it to us!
The morning of the Super Harvest Moon with Saturn
Super Harvest Moon before the eclipse
The partial lunar eclipse
Lunar eclipse countdown
The moon after the eclipse
Bottom line: The Super Harvest Moon on September 17, 2024, was briefly darkened by Earth’s shadow in a partial lunar eclipse. Check out some great photos of the event here!
Kelly Kizer Whitt is a writer and editor for EarthSky, and on YouTube she's EarthSky’s roving nature reporter. Kelly has been writing about science, with a focus on astronomy, for decades. She began her career at Astronomy Magazine and made regular contributions to other outlets, including AstronomyToday and the Sierra Club. She has nine published books, including a children's picture book, Solar System Forecast, and a young adult dystopian novel, A Different Sky. Kelly enjoys reading, visiting the national parks, creating crossword puzzles, running, tennis and paddleboarding.
Like what you read? Subscribe and receive daily news delivered to your inbox.
Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.