Super Harvest Moon and eclipse pics here!

Posted by
Kelly Kizer Whitt
and
September 18, 2024
Harvest Moon: 3 side-by-side images of the moon with some darkness along the top.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Patricia Evans in Seabrook, New Hampshire, captured these 3 moments from the Super Harvest Moon partial eclipse on September 17, 2024. Thank you, Patricia! See more Super Harvest Moon and eclipse pics below.

Super Harvest Moon and a partial lunar eclipse

People around the world were gazing at the Super Harvest Moon on September 17, 2024. And half of Earth also got to see the full moon in a partial eclipse. There won’t be another eclipse of a supermoon until October 8, 2033. If you missed Tuesday’s eclipse, you can enjoy the highlights here with photos from our EarthSky community. Have a great photo of your own to share? Submit it to us!

The morning of the Super Harvest Moon with Saturn

Top part of a full moon with a tiny Saturn at the top edge.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | On the morning of the Harvest Moon, Joel Weatherly in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, caught “Saturn moments away from disappearing behind the limb of the moon.” Stunning! Thank you, Joel!

Super Harvest Moon before the eclipse

Bright white full moon.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Prithvi Mani in Mumbai, India, caught the full Harvest supermoon “shining in all its glory” before the eclipse. Thank you, Prithvi!
An orangish full moon.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Judith Gaffney in Birmingham, UK, caught the Harvest Moon 5 hours before the eclipse. Judith wrote: “A few hours later I went out to see the eclipse … no eclipse at all!” Thank you, Judith!
A full moon obscured by some clouds with trees in the foreground.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Lou Musacchio in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, caught the Super Harvest Moon before the eclipse. Thank you, Lou!
A full moon with little oblongs of light to the lower right.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Steven Speliotis in New York City caught the supermoon and streetlights before the eclipse. Thank you, Steven!
Trio of moons, two orangish near builldings and one white with a plane in front.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Alexander Krivenyshev in New York City shared this trio of images of the Harvest Moon before the eclipse. Thank you, Alexander!

The partial lunar eclipse

Orangish moon peeping out from above a forested hillside.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Kamala Venkatesh in Ramona, California, caught the eclipsed Super Harvest Moon as it was rising. Thank you, Kamala!
Full moon with a darkened area at top.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Emily Shearer in Montreal, Canada, captured the eclipsed moon on September 17, 2024. Emily wrote: “My first love of astrophotography: the moon. Witnessing and capturing the partial lunar eclipse was amazing!” Thank you, Emily!
A full moon with the top half darkened.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Arya Jayatilaka in Kalamazoo, Michigan, caught this view of the eclipsed moon. Thank you, Arya!

Lunar eclipse countdown

A full moon with the upper left area darkened.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Alyssa Michaud in Ormond Beach, Florida, caught the eclipsed moon at 10:35 p.m. EDT (2:35 UTC). Thank you, Alyssa!
Full moon with darkening at upper left.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Eliot Herman in Tucson, Arizona, caught the eclipse’s deepest shadow at 7:43 p.m. PDT (2:43 UTC). Thank you, Eliot!
A full moon with a darkened spot at upper left.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Linda Carlson in Orlando, Florida, caught the Super Harvest Moon during maximum eclipse, at 10:44 p.m. EDT (2:44 UTC). Thank you, Linda!
Full moon with darkened region at top.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Janet Yoder in Carmel, Indiana, caught the lunar eclipse at 10:50 p.m. EDT (2:50 UTC). Thank you, Janet!
A bluish full moon with a darkening on the top.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Asha Prasad in Minnesota caught a bluish-tinged eclipsed moon after maximum at 10:02 p.m. CDT (3:02 UTC). Thank you, Asha!
A full moon with a darkening at top.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Margaret Carter caught the eclipsed moon from Manhattan Beach, California at 8:16 p.m. PDT (3:16 UTC). Thank you, Margaret!

The moon after the eclipse

A dark foreground with a bright full moon just above.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Carol Kuehn was “looking across Keuka Lake at the hilltop on the western horizon” in New York when she caught the setting Harvest Moon on the morning of September 18, 2024. Thank you, Carol!
A colorful dawn sky with a bright white moon at left over a landscape with mountain.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Nicole Wascoe Bauman caught the setting Harvest Moon on the morning of September 18, 2024, from Albuquerque, New Mexico. Nicole wrote: “After a long night lighting up the sky, the Harvest Supermoon has one last hurrah in the western sky over Mt. Taylor.” Thanks, Nicole!

Bottom line: The Super Harvest Moon on September 17, 2024, was briefly darkened by Earth’s shadow in a partial lunar eclipse. Check out some great photos of the event here!

Posted 
September 18, 2024
 in 
Today's Image

Kelly Kizer Whitt

