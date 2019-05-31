menu
Historical hurricane tracks

Posted by in Today's Image | May 31, 2019

Map of the US East Coast showing the tracks of hurricane systems from 1900-2015.

East coast map. Very many red lines into coastline continuing as orange and yellow.

View larger. | Hurricane tracks over a 115-year interval. Each of these storm systems reached hurricane strength while the storm center was within 50 nautical miles of the U.S. coastline. Image via EPA.

Map showing hurricane tracks that reached the U.S. East Coast, Florida, Gulf Coast, and Puerto Rico area from 1900 to 2015. You can zoom in on this map, see other parts of the world, and find more interactive maps and information here.

Eleanor Imster

Eleanor Imster

Eleanor Imster has helped write and edit EarthSky since 1995. She was an integral part of the award-winning EarthSky radio series almost since it began until it ended in 2013. Today, as Lead Editor at EarthSky.org, she helps present the science and nature stories and photos you enjoy. She also serves as one of the voices of EarthSky on social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter and G+. She and her husband live in Tennessee and have two grown sons.

