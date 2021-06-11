SunToday's Image

Favorite photos of ‘ring of fire’ solar eclipse

Posted by
Kelly Kizer Whitt
and
June 11, 2021

Did you see the solar eclipse yesterday morning (June 10, 2021)? A lucky few saw an annular solar eclipse across parts of Canada, while people in other areas of Canada, the northeastern U.S, Russia, Iceland and the U.K. witnessed the partial eclipse phase. An annular solar eclipse doesn’t completely block out the sun, leaving a ring of fire around the moon.

Here are some of our favorite eclipse photos, contributed by EarthSky friends. Enjoy! Thanks so much to everyone who shared their images with us!

Black sky and nearly complete circle of orange with black center.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Eliot Herman at 39,000 feet (12,000 meters) over Ontario captured this photo of the ring of fire on June 10, 2021. He wrote: “I was on the Sky and Telescope annular eclipse flight over Ontario, Canada. Viewing prospects for the eclipse on the ground were not promising given weather and virus closures. We had a great view from the air with the sun in eclipse well above the clouds. The flight was great fun for the eclipse chasers.” Thanks, Eliot!
Lake with ombre sun and small darkness of moon in front.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Chirag Bachani in Evanston, Illinois, captured this photo of the partial solar eclipse on June 10, 2021. Chirag wrote: “On June 10th, the sun looked as if a bite was taken out of it as it rose over Lake Michigan. The sky glowed red as the crescent sun rose over the horizon. This surreal sight is produced by the moon covering a portion of the sun as seen from Earth. As the sun lifted above the lake, atmospheric refraction distorted the sun’s bottom half and created a small inverse image of the sun directly beneath it. Only a partial annular solar eclipse was visible from Evanston, Illinois, but parts of Russia, Greenland and Canada were treated to a spectacular total annular eclipse.” Thanks, Chirag!
Cityscape in foreground of eclipsed sun.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Mark Turner in London, Ontario, captured this photo of the eclipsed sun on June 10, 2021. He wrote: “Wanted to capture the eclipse rising from Georgian Bay, but as the weather changed where I live in London I knew I should climb as high as I could to catch it rising above the downtown core. I climbed to the top of our local ski hill, up the uncut, slippery, steep backside with 60 pounds of gear and made it just in time. It was worth every second.” Thanks, Mark!
Orange sky with lighter crescent of sun from behind moon.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Katherine Crozier in Long Beach Island captured this photo of the partial eclipse on June 10, 2021. Thanks, Katherine!
Cloud streaked sky with eclipsed sun behind.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | John Benfatti in Bronx, New York, captured this photo of the eclipse on June 10, 2021. John wrote: “I set up my camera on my terrace of my apartment on the 17th floor of my home in the Bronx in order to observe the solar eclipse. I have a great eastern view.” Thanks, John!
Montage of eclipsed suns and lighthouse.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Steven Bellavia in Orient Point, New York, took this photo montage of the solar eclipse on June 10, 2021. He wrote: “A partial solar eclipse at sunrise at Orient Point, New York.” Thanks, Steven!
Eclipsed sun and clouds plus bird in front of moon.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | James Trezza in Cedar Beach, Mount Sinai, New York, captured this photo of the partial solar eclipse on June 10, 2021. He wrote: “Solar eclipse 2021! Nothing like perfect timing with a bird flying through the frame during the eclipse. Having it on burst mode made it difficult on which one to choose. What an experience it was to be able to see the sunrise eclipse on Long Island!” Thanks, James!
Solar eclipse glowing through clouds over water.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Peter Ryan in Warwick, Rhode Island, captured this photo of the partial eclipse on June 10, 2021. He wrote: “The Cheshire Cat sunrise.” Thanks, Peter!
Clouds with white sun peering out and small dark piece missing.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Sanjay Rajan Baskaran in Aylesbury, England, captured this photo of the partial eclipse on June 10, 2021. Sanjay wrote: “Partial solar eclipse 2021. Fortunate enough to capture this shot in a day filled with clouds.” Thanks, Sanjay!
Eclipse rising over lake with clouds.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Bob Kelly in Rye, New York, captured this photo of the partial solar eclipse on June 10, 2021. He wrote: “Eclipsed sun 2 minutes after sunrise this morning overlooking Long Island Sound from Rye, Westchester County, New York, USA.” Thanks, Bob!

Bottom line: Photographers are sharing their best pics of the annular and partial solar eclipse with EarthSky Community Photos!

Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
More
Posted 
June 11, 2021
 in 
Sun

Kelly Kizer Whitt

View Articles
About the Author:
Kelly Kizer Whitt has been a science writer specializing in astronomy for more than two decades. She began her career at Astronomy Magazine, and she has made regular contributions to AstronomyToday and the Sierra Club, among other outlets. Her children’s picture book, Solar System Forecast, was published in 2012. She has also written a young adult dystopian novel titled A Different Sky. When she is not reading or writing about astronomy and staring up at the stars, she enjoys traveling to the national parks, creating crossword puzzles, running, tennis, and paddleboarding. Kelly lives with her family in Wisconsin.

Like what you read?
Subscribe and receive daily news delivered to your inbox.

Your email address will only be used for EarthSky content. Privacy Policy
Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.

More from 

Kelly Kizer Whitt

View All
‘Listening’ to save the North Atlantic right whale
June 4, 2021
Giant planets live in the suburbs
June 4, 2021
Active seafloor volcanoes on Jupiter’s moon Europa?
June 2, 2021
Curiosity sees rare clouds on Mars
May 31, 2021