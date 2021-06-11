Favorite photos of ‘ring of fire’ solar eclipse

Did you see the solar eclipse yesterday morning (June 10, 2021)? A lucky few saw an annular solar eclipse across parts of Canada, while people in other areas of Canada, the northeastern U.S, Russia, Iceland and the U.K. witnessed the partial eclipse phase. An annular solar eclipse doesn’t completely block out the sun, leaving a ring of fire around the moon.

Here are some of our favorite eclipse photos, contributed by EarthSky friends. Enjoy! Thanks so much to everyone who shared their images with us!

Bottom line: Photographers are sharing their best pics of the annular and partial solar eclipse with EarthSky Community Photos!