See it! Venus and Jupiter before sunup

By in Today's Image | January 20, 2019

Have you been watching the 2 brightest planets – Venus and Jupiter- inch closer in the east before sunup? They’ll be closest the morning of January 22. Venus is brighter! Photos from the EarthSky community here.

Read more about the Venus-Jupiter conjunction on January 22

In the foreground, a chimney with smoke. Behind, in a twilight sky, 2 bright dots, Venus and Jupiter.

Venus and Jupiter on January 18, 2019, from Dennis Schoenfelder in Alamosa, Colorado.

Bright dots of planets and stars, plus a short streak, the satellite.

Venus (brightest), Jupiter (2nd-brightest), the star Antares in Scorpius (3rd-brightest) and a satellite flare. Peter Lowenstein caught them on January 19, 2019, from Mutare, Zimbabwe. About the satellite, he wrote: “The short trail on the 4-second exposure rules out a fast-moving meteor and the appearance on only one photograph among several taken at about 30-second intervals suggests it was not an aircraft.” 4 second time-exposure with tripod-mounted Panasonic Lumix DMC-TZ60 in night scenery mode.

Silhouette of a dune, ocean behind, and, in the sky, 2 bright planets.

“Dawn at the beach,” wrote Jeff Majewski in Flagler Beach, Florida on January 19. Venus is above and brighter. Jupiter is slightly fainter, below. Jupiter will sweep up past Venus – so that the 2 brightest planets have a conjunction – on January 22. Jeff caught this image with a Samsung Galaxy S9+.

Black background with 2 bright dots, Venus and Jupiter, above town lights.

Jose Lagos wrote on January 19, 2019: “It was a beautiful, clear, crisp morning over Vaals, Netherlands, and Venus and Jupiter were lighting up the sky in a very attractive way. How beautiful is the cosmic ballet in the night sky!”

Bright planets over dark mountainous landscape

Emma Zulaiha Zulkifli caught bright planets Venus (top) and Jupiter. from Kundasang, Sabah, Malaysia on January 12, 2019.

Bottom line: Photos of the Venus-Jupiter conjunction – January 2019 – from the EarthSky community.

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and founded EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

