Venus and Jupiter getting closer!

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Peter Lowenstein in Mutare, Zimbabwe. captured this image on November 18, 2019. He wrote: “A break in the weather after the onset of the rains provided a good Southern Hemisphere view of Jupiter (above) and bright Venus (below) getting closer together in the twilight sky. Antares is also faintly visible (lower left).” Thank you, Peter! The planets after sunset now are most easily viewed from Earth’s Southern Hemisphere, where the ecliptic – or path of the sun, moon and planets – makes a steep angle now with the sunset horizon.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Carl Keene also caught the planets on November 18, from San Jose, California. You can see that, from this Northern Hemisphere location, the planets are exceedingly low in the west after sunset. There’s a 3rd planet in this photo, too, Saturn, in the upper left. Thank you, Carl!
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Low in the sky – or high in the sky – these 2 planets are bright! Kannan A caught Venus and Jupiter over one of the most brightly lit cities in the world – Singapore – on November 14. Thanks, Kannan A!
View larger. | For reference … here are Venus and Jupiter on October 30, 2019, when the young moon was sweeping past them. There were much farther apart in late October than they will be in late November. By early December, Jupiter will be visible only with difficulty in the western twilight. It’ll disappear in the sun’s glare before the year ends. Venus will go on to be the “evening star” – visible from all of Earth – for the first part of 2020. Photo by Steve Pauken of Winslow, Arizona. Thank you, Steve!
Bottom line: Photos from the EarthSky Community of the very bright planets Jupiter and Venus, now in the west after sunset. Watch for them!