Venus and Jupiter getting closer!

Posted by in Today's Image | November 20, 2019

The two brightest planets visible from Earth – Venus and Jupiter – are both in the west after sunset now as seen from around the globe. They are exceedingly bright! Very noticeable, if you look. Photos from the EarthSky Community here.

Read more: Venus/Jupiter conjunction on November 24

Venus and Jupiter in twilight, above a picturesque house and garden.

View full image at EarthSky Community Photos. | Venus and Jupiter, from our friend Dr Ski in the Philippines on November 20, 2019. Thank you, Dr Ski. These 2 planets are the brightest ones seen from Earth. Their conjunction will be November 24.

Two very bright planets in a twilight sky.

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Peter Lowenstein in Mutare, Zimbabwe. captured this image on November 18, 2019. He wrote: “A break in the weather after the onset of the rains provided a good Southern Hemisphere view of Jupiter (above) and bright Venus (below) getting closer together in the twilight sky. Antares is also faintly visible (lower left).” Thank you, Peter! The planets after sunset now are most easily viewed from Earth’s Southern Hemisphere, where the ecliptic – or path of the sun, moon and planets – makes a steep angle now with the sunset horizon.

Venus, Jupiter and Saturn in a twilight sky.

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Carl Keene also caught the planets on November 18, from San Jose, California. You can see that, from this Northern Hemisphere location, the planets are exceedingly low in the west after sunset. There’s a 3rd planet in this photo, too, Saturn, in the upper left. Thank you, Carl!

Venus and Jupiter over a brightly lit city street.

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Low in the sky – or high in the sky – these 2 planets are bright! Kannan A caught Venus and Jupiter over one of the most brightly lit cities in the world – Singapore – on November 14. Thanks, Kannan A!

A twiight sky, planets, palm fronds in foreground, with an inset showing Venus and Jupiter.

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Here are Venus and Jupiter on November 14, 2019, as viewed by Dr Ski in Valencia, Philippines. Thanks, Dr. Ski!

Thin crescent young moon between Venus and Jupiter at dusk.

View larger. | For reference … here are Venus and Jupiter on October 30, 2019, when the young moon was sweeping past them. There were much farther apart in late October than they will be in late November. By early December, Jupiter will be visible only with difficulty in the western twilight. It’ll disappear in the sun’s glare before the year ends. Venus will go on to be the “evening star” – visible from all of Earth – for the first part of 2020. Photo by Steve Pauken of Winslow, Arizona. Thank you, Steve!

Bottom line: Photos from the EarthSky Community of the very bright planets Jupiter and Venus, now in the west after sunset. Watch for them!

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and founded EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

Today's Image

