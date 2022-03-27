View at EarthSky Community Photos | Alexander Krivenyshev of WorldTimeZone.com captured this view before sunrise on March 28, 2022. Alexander wrote: “Venus, Mars, Saturn and the crescent moon shine very close together above New York in the morning sky.” Thank you, Alexander! See more photos of morning planets and the moon below.
Friends of EarthSky have been capturing images of the planets and moon over the last few mornings. Maybe you, too, have noticed the
conjunction of three planets – Venus, Mars and Saturn – plus the moon in the east before sunrise. If you took a great photo, send it to us! Meanwhile, enjoy some of the amazing photographs we received. Photos of morning planets and the moon
View at EarthSky Community Photos | Pya Ram in Highlands Ranch, Colorado, captured this view before sunrise on March 28, 2022. Pya wrote: “Neighborhood block party before sunrise on March 28. Venus, Mars, Saturn and the moon all through one small window.” Thank you, Pya!
View at EarthSky Community Photos | Dinh Nguyen in Santa Fe, New Mexico, captured this view of the moon together with Saturn, Venus and Mars, before sunrise on March 28, 2022. Thank you, Dinh!
View at EarthSky Community Photos | Ji-Hoon Kim in Gongju, Chungnam, South Korea, captured this view before sunrise. Ji-Hoon wrote: “March 28, 2022, around 5:00 am Korean time. The old moon, Saturn, Mars, and Venus were visible.” Thank you, Ji-Hoon!
View at EarthSky Community Photos | Kannan A in Singapore captured this view before sunrise on March 28, 2022. Kannan wrote: “It is planets galore here this morning in Singapore skies. It is one of the best conjunctions that I have seen, all looking close to each other as viewed from Earth. A beautiful start in the morning to see these celestial bodies. How often do we get to see this, especially the planets with the moon?” Thank you, Kannan! Photos from March 27 and earlier
View at EarthSky Community Photos | Eliot Herman in Tucson, Arizona, captured this view before sunrise on March 27, 2022. Eliot wrote: “A striking sight as the moon and Venus, Saturn and Mars rose over the landscape in the breaking dawn.” Thank you, Eliot!
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Thomas Thompson in Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina, captured this moon and planets photo on the morning of March 27, 2022, with his phone. Thomas wrote: “Conjunction of the moon, Venus, Mars and Saturn.” Thank you, Thomas!
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Dennis Chabot in Rehoboth, Massachusetts, captured Saturn, Venus and Mars on March 27, 2022. Dennis wrote: “This morning before dawn, there was a clear sky. I finally got a shot of Saturn along with Venus and Mars.” Thank you, Dennis!
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Radu Anghel in Bacau, Romania, captured this view of morning planets before sunrise. Radu wrote: “The planets on the morning of March 26: Venus (108 million kilometers away), Mars (275 million kilometers away) and Saturn (1,585 million kilometers away). Great morning coffee view from 9th floor!” Thank you, Radu!
Bottom line: Photos of the conjunction between the planets – Venus, Mars and Saturn – plus the moon, submitted by members of the EarthSky community.
