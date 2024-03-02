Photos of AR3590, biggest sunspot of Solar Cycle 25 so far

Sunspot region AR3590 is one for the record books. We saw it on the sun’s visible face from about February 18 until about March 1-2, when the sun’s rotation carried it out of view. It was big, achieving a size of nearly 9 Earths around February 26. It was the biggest sunspot of Solar Cycle 25 so far. We could see it from Earth with the proper eye protection (eclipse glasses). Between February 21 and 22, it produced three X flares – the strongest category of flare – in less than 24 hours. And one of those was the largest X flare of Solar Cycle 25 so far, an X6.4 flare! Plus, throughout the time it was visible on the Earth-facing side of the sun, it was the lead flare producer. Now AR3590 has departed to the sun’s backside. But the Mars Perseverance rover’s Mastcam-Z is picking it up on the far side of the sun. Farewell, AR3590! Will you survive to show back up on the sun’s Earth-facing side some 10 days or so from now?

