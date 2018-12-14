menu
close
subscribe

See it! Photos of 2018’s Geminid meteor shower

By in Space | Today's Image | December 14, 2018

The Geminids peaked last night, and, by all reports, put on a great show in 2018. Photos here from the EarthSky community. We’re still posting so come back! Thank you to all who submitted.

A star selfie with a comet, meteor and my favourite boulder at Rdum il-Vigarju.
Gilbert Vancell Nature Photography wrote: “Comet 46P/Wirtanen is the bluish dot on the left. The cluster of stars close to it are the Pleiades. Geminid meteor shower peaked this morning, but should keep up amazing us Earthlings through the weekend. Best to view early morning after moonset.”

View larger. | Geminid meteor on December 13, 2018, above comet 46P/Wirtanen, which is just visible behind thin cloud layer. Both comet and meteor lie between the Pleiades and Hyades star clusters. Photo by Gary Marshall in Runcorn, England. Thank you, Gary!

Mike Lewinski wrote: “I captured Venus and a meteor at 5:18 a.m. MST today, December 13, 2018, in Tres Piedras, New Mexico.”

Meteors are best seen in a dark, country sky. But sometimes you catch one from a lighted area, too! “Geminid over my neighborhood,” wrote Brotoiu Radu in Breaza, PH, Romania. He caught this meteor around 3 a.m. on the peak morning of the shower, December 14. Canon 5D, Samyang 14mm, F2.8, ISO 3200, 20 sec. Thank you, Brotoiu!

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and founded EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

MORE ARTICLES

See it! Photos of 2018's Geminid meteor shower

48 mins ago

Ancient water found on asteroid Bennu

1 day ago

Tonight

Time to look for Mercury and Jupiter below Venus


We're Social all the time