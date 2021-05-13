Last night’s young moon and Venus

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Vidyacharan HR in Hillsboro, Oregon, caught the slim crescent moon and Venus on May 12, 2021, and wrote: “I was driving around the town looking nice spot around the sunset hoping moon will appear. But it did not until I decided to give up and return home. Venus is seen alongside the young crescent moon (waxing ~2%). I am glad not to miss the scene.” Thank you, Vidyacharan!
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Eliot Herman in Tucson, Arizona, wrote of his May 12, 2021, capture: “As the light faded the thin crescent moon and Venus were easy to spot. Bright Venus just below provided a guide. The close pair were visible in the fading light for about 20 minutes and then gone, following the sun below the horizon.” Thank you, Eliot!
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Steven Sweet in Port Credit, Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, wrote: “I watched the sunset and then waited for Venus to pop into the sky. Around 25 minutes later, I found Venus and could see a 1.2% illuminated moon beside the planet.” Thank you, Steven!
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Greg Redfern in central Virginia wrote on May 12: “Venus just under a degree from the 30-hour-old 1.2% illuminated waxing crescent moon. The image was highly processed to bring out the lunar surface features.” Thank you, Greg!
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | David Hoskin in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada, wrote on May 12: “Venus greets the young moon! I captured this image of Venus and the waxing crescent moon (only 1.3% illuminated) just as dark clouds were moving in and the moon was sinking towards the horizon.” Thank you, David!
Bottom line: Photos from May 12, 2021, of the young moon and planet Venus.