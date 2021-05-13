menu
Last night’s young moon and Venus

Posted by in Today's Image | May 13, 2021

The brightest planet Venus has now returned to the evening sky. It’ll surprise you by appearing so bright, low in the western twilight. The moon swept past it Wednesday evening, May 12, 2021.

Very young and thin crescent moon, with bright planet Venus, in sky fading from orange above trees to blue.

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Vidyacharan HR in Hillsboro, Oregon, caught the slim crescent moon and Venus on May 12, 2021, and wrote: “I was driving around the town looking nice spot around the sunset hoping moon will appear. But it did not until I decided to give up and return home. Venus is seen alongside the young crescent moon (waxing ~2%). I am glad not to miss the scene.” Thank you, Vidyacharan!

Very young thin crescent moon, with bright planet Venus, in deep blue sky.

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Eliot Herman in Tucson, Arizona, wrote of his May 12, 2021, capture: “As the light faded the thin crescent moon and Venus were easy to spot. Bright Venus just below provided a guide. The close pair were visible in the fading light for about 20 minutes and then gone, following the sun below the horizon.” Thank you, Eliot!

Threadlike crescent moon and bright Venus above linear clouds, in sky fading from red to dark orange.

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Steven Bellavia in Southold, New York, wrote: “1.2% waxing crescent moon and 97.7% waning gibbous Venus, May 12, 2021. 8:46PM EDT.” Thank you, Steven!

Threadlike crescent moon, with bright planet Venus, in dark reddish-gray sky.

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Steven Sweet in Port Credit, Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, wrote: “I watched the sunset and then waited for Venus to pop into the sky. Around 25 minutes later, I found Venus and could see a 1.2% illuminated moon beside the planet.” Thank you, Steven!

Extremely thin crescent with brighter areas along it, with bright Venus, in a cobalt blue sky.

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Greg Redfern in central Virginia wrote on May 12: “Venus just under a degree from the 30-hour-old 1.2% illuminated waxing crescent moon. The image was highly processed to bring out the lunar surface features.” Thank you, Greg!

Extremely thin crescent barely visible against orange sky, with bright planet Venus.

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | David Hoskin in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada, wrote on May 12: “Venus greets the young moon! I captured this image of Venus and the waxing crescent moon (only 1.3% illuminated) just as dark clouds were moving in and the moon was sinking towards the horizon.” Thank you, David!

Bottom line: Photos from May 12, 2021, of the young moon and planet Venus.

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and founded EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

