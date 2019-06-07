menu
Golden eagle and funnel cloud, over Oregon

Posted by in Today's Image | June 7, 2019

A golden eagle flying in front of a funnel cloud over the Steens Mountain Wilderness in southeastern Oregon. Thomas Patrick Tully, who posted these photos in earIy June, wrote that the funnel “… almost touched down and stayed strong for several minutes.”

Golden eagle flying in front of a funnel cloud.

Photo by Thomas Patrick Tully. Thanks for giving us permision to post, Tom!

Bottom line: Photo from early June 2019 of a beautiful funnel cloud, not touching the ground. One photo has a golden eagle flying in front of the funnel.

