menu
close
subscribe

Birds and birds

By in Today's Image | January 14, 2019

Chilika Lake – on the east coast of India – is the second-largest coastal lagoon in the world. It’s a large wintering ground for migratory birds.

Poles extending from a lake, and on each pole there sits a bird.

Photo by Swami Krishnananda.

Our friend Swami Krishnananda in India wrote in early January 2019 of his visit to the beautiful Chilika Lake, not far from Puri. He wrote:

It is a very large lake hosting large species of birds, many of which are migratory. This was the season for the migratory birds to come to India from far off countries.

We first went to a village called Mangalajodi, which is near a town called Tangi. We stayed at Tangi and next morning before sunrise set out to watch the birds and photograph them as they get up and become active. We took a row boat and set out on the lake in a way which would not disturb the birds. The sun came up and we spent over two hours going around the lake …

Here are just a few of the photos he shared with us. Thank you, Swami Krishnananda!

Read more about Chilika Lake

A bird perched on the bow of a boat

Photo by Swami Krishnananda.

Two black-and-white birds entering the water.

Photo by Swami Krishnananda.

Two white birds with green heads

Photo by Swami Krishnananda.

White birds with black wings standing in shallow water

Photo by Swami Krishnananda.

White flamingos with long curved necks, in shallow water

Photo by Swami Krishnananda.

A close-up of a white flamingo

Photo by Swami Krishnananda.

Another long-legged, long-beaked bird, with shorter plumage

Photo by Swami Krishnananda.

Birds perched on lillypads

Photo by Swami Krishnananda.

A little brown bird with a long, sharp beak

Photo by Swami Krishnananda.

Green bird with a red head

Photo by Swami Krishnananda.

Short brown bird with long beak

Photo by Swami Krishnananda.

A long-beaked bird with long legs and long plumage.

Photo by Swami Krishnananda.

Two fat orange birds standing in shallow water

Photo by Swami Krishnananda.

Black ducks on the ground, with wings spread.

Photo by Swami Krishnananda.

Many swimming ducks

Photo by Swami Krishnananda.

A duck flying over several black birds settled on the march.

Photo by Swami Krishnananda.

A flock of birds flying above a marshland.

Photo by Swami Krishnananda.

Two flying ducks

Photo by Swami Krishnananda.

Birds flying over a marshland

Photo by Swami Krishnananda.

A heron in flight

Photo by Swami Krishnananda.

A duck, with wings spread for take off

Photo by Swami Krishnananda.

A duck in flight

Photo by Swami Krishnananda.

Botton line: A selection of photos of birds, from a visit to Chilika Lake in India.

EarthSky lunar calendars are cool! They make great gifts. Order now. Going fast!

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and founded EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

MORE ARTICLES

How to locate planet Uranus

4 hours ago

Moon sweeps past Mars January 11 to 13

3 days ago

Tonight

How to locate planet Uranus


We're Social all the time