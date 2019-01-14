Birds and birds

Our friend Swami Krishnananda in India wrote in early January 2019 of his visit to the beautiful Chilika Lake, not far from Puri. He wrote:
It is a very large lake hosting large species of birds, many of which are migratory. This was the season for the migratory birds to come to India from far off countries.
We first went to a village called Mangalajodi, which is near a town called Tangi. We stayed at Tangi and next morning before sunrise set out to watch the birds and photograph them as they get up and become active. We took a row boat and set out on the lake in a way which would not disturb the birds. The sun came up and we spent over two hours going around the lake …
Here are just a few of the photos he shared with us. Thank you, Swami Krishnananda!
A selection of photos of birds, from a visit to Chilika Lake in India.
