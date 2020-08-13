menu
Favorite photos from 2020’s Perseid meteor shower

Posted by in Today's Image | August 13, 2020

Have you caught any Perseid meteors? If so, share your photos with us! If your skies have been cloudy, enjoy these great meteor photos from EarthSky friends around the world.

Peak Perseid mornings: August 11, 12, 13

Thin white streak pointing at bright dot in a dark sky above palmettos.

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Jorge Colomer in Trujillo Alto, Puerto Rico, took this photo on August 12, 2020, at 4:45 a.m. He said: “I love meteor showers and that great space. Very happy to get this Perseid meteor flying into planet Venus and above some palm trees.”

Blurry clouds in a sky with very many stars and a white streak on the lower right.

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Photo by Aaron Robinson in Blackfoot, Idaho, 3:06 a.m. on August 12, 2020.

Starry black sky with thin white streak in upper left.

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Riste Spiroski captured this Perseid meteor from Ohrid, Macedonia, on August 10, 2020. Riste said, “The photo was shot at around 11:30 pm, earlier than we ever photographed a meteor shower. We had to go earlier because the moon was rising at around 12:15 am and we only had like 4 hours to enjoy the dark sky. We were photographing for less than 2 hours and I can say that the peak is going to be great. We saw more than 10 good meteors in less than an hour.”

Two short, exactly parallel thin white stripes in the night sky above low hills.

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Gary Quest in Devon, U.K., captured this image on August 10, 2020. He said: “Camera set using intervalometer from my back garden, looking northeast. This is 1 image, not stacked images, 20s exposure. That’s why I was extremely excited to see 2 meteors side by side and another very faint one on the horizontal plane below and right.”

Thin white streak in a starry sky above a town set in the hills.

Steve Pauken captured a Perseid meteor on Saturday (August 8, 2020) over Bisbee, Arizona.

Meteor streaking above a treeline.

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Phil Seeney in Cambridge, U.K., caught this meteor on August 6, 2020. He wrote: “Encouraged by your articles, I thought I would try ‘astrophotography’ for the first time. Trying to capture a Perseid, but caught this other meteor passing through the Great Bear. I did manage 2 other Perseids as well!” Thank you, Phil! Perhaps you know about the other meteor shower that runs along concurrently with the Perseids? The meteors radiate from a different part of the sky. The shower is called the Delta Aquariids.

Bottom line: Photos of the Perseid meteor shower in August 2020.

