Favorite photos from 2020’s Perseid meteor shower

Share your meteor photos with us here1
Peak Perseid mornings: August 11, 12, 13
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Jorge Colomer in Trujillo Alto, Puerto Rico, took this photo on August 12, 2020, at 4:45 a.m. He said: “I love meteor showers and that great space. Very happy to get this Perseid meteor flying into planet Venus and above some palm trees.”
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Riste Spiroski captured this Perseid meteor from Ohrid, Macedonia, on August 10, 2020. Riste said, “The photo was shot at around 11:30 pm, earlier than we ever photographed a meteor shower. We had to go earlier because the moon was rising at around 12:15 am and we only had like 4 hours to enjoy the dark sky. We were photographing for less than 2 hours and I can say that the peak is going to be great. We saw more than 10 good meteors in less than an hour.”
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Gary Quest in Devon, U.K., captured this image on August 10, 2020. He said: “Camera set using intervalometer from my back garden, looking northeast. This is 1 image, not stacked images, 20s exposure. That’s why I was extremely excited to see 2 meteors side by side and another very faint one on the horizontal plane below and right.”
Steve Pauken captured a Perseid meteor on Saturday (August 8, 2020) over Bisbee, Arizona.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Phil Seeney in Cambridge, U.K., caught this meteor on August 6, 2020. He wrote: “Encouraged by your articles, I thought I would try ‘astrophotography’ for the first time. Trying to capture a Perseid, but caught this other meteor passing through the Great Bear. I did manage 2 other Perseids as well!” Thank you, Phil! Perhaps you know about the other meteor shower that runs along concurrently with the Perseids? The meteors radiate from a different part of the sky. The shower is called the Delta Aquariids.
Bottom line: Photos of the Perseid meteor shower in August 2020.